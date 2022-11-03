ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: Dan Lanning Job Rumor Has Been Shot Down

There was a rumor going around about Dan Lanning potentially taking an SEC head-coaching job, but that's been put to bed. On Sunday, it was rumored that Lanning, who's the current head coach at Oregon, would be leaving for Auburn since it just cut ties with Bryan Harsin last week.
AUBURN, AL
WJTV 12

Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

