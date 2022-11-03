Read full article on original website
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Report: Dan Lanning Job Rumor Has Been Shot Down
There was a rumor going around about Dan Lanning potentially taking an SEC head-coaching job, but that's been put to bed. On Sunday, it was rumored that Lanning, who's the current head coach at Oregon, would be leaving for Auburn since it just cut ties with Bryan Harsin last week.
LSU Quarterback's Father Reacts To His Son Beating Alabama
After pulling off the stunning upset of Alabama on Saturday night, Louisiana's WAFB 9 made sure to find LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' biggest fan, his father. Speaking to dad, Javon, Daniels admitted this is a game he and his family will never forget. "Being here in Tiger Stadium on a...
Jackson State Crashed the 'Texas Southern Sellout' Party
Jackson State football team's dominance was too much for Texas Southern in front of a sellout crowd.
Jackson State remains perfect as offense clicks vs. Texas Southern
Jackson State proved to be too much for Texas Southern in Houston. The post Jackson State remains perfect as offense clicks vs. Texas Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
