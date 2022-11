Junior UNC Basketball forward Puff Johnson has been ruled out in season opener versus UNC Wilmington. Tonight is the opening night for college basketball and the UNC Basketball team will be without one of the top returning players for the 2022-2023 season. Puff Johnson has been ruled out tonight for the Tar Heels season opener. Johnson did now warm up with the team.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO