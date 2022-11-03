Read full article on original website
Republicans Are Laying The Groundwork (Again) To Reject Elections They Lose
Republican candidates who've pushed Trump's lies about voter fraud and stolen elections are using a strategy right out of his playbook.
Black voters worry about being blamed for potential Democratic losses
Black voters are worried about bearing the brunt of the blame if Democrats lose key races on Tuesday. They are pleading for Democrats to not fall into what they see as a longstanding pattern: Black voters get blamed after Democratic disappointments, they say, and ignored after Democratic wins. And amid an election cycle that hinges…
Battle for the Senate: Here’s the paths for GOP majority
This story explains the Republicans path to the Senate majority. Click here to read about the other party’s path. The wind is blowing in the direction of Republicans retaking the Senate majority a day before the midterm elections. The number of paths to a GOP majority has expanded in the past six weeks, putting…
Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term Tuesday in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for reelection this year in a state carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020. Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general, tied Kelly to President Joe Biden and blamed the two Democrats for high inflation. Polls were opening across the state by 7 a.m. and wouldn’t fully close until 8 p.m. in a handful of counties along the Colorado border. It wasn’t clear whether the governor’s race could match the unusually high turnout for the August election on the abortion question. Democrats were energized in August by a statewide vote decisively rejecting a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have cleared the way for tighter restrictions on abortion or a ban of the procedure. Schmidt supported the measure while Kelly opposed it, but it wasn’t clear how much staying power the issue had as Kelly emphasized other issues.
WPFO
Early voting breaks records for midterm elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — More Americans have cast an early vote in this year’s midterm elections than any non-presidential contest as both parties try to pull in as many votes as they can to tilt the balance of Congress in their favor. Over 42 million Americans have cast an...
New Mexico congresswoman seeks to defend GOP foothold
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a vulnerable Democratic incumbent and to reelect two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four races, it would be the first time since 1994 that Republican would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a two-term Democrat whose district includes Des Moines and its fast-growing suburbs, is locked in a tight race against GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn. Nunn has criticized Axne for largely supporting the policies of President Biden, who is deeply unpopular in the state. He has also tried to capitalize on questions about Axne’s stock purchases involving companies overseen by the financial services committee she sits on and her vote for the Inflation Reduction Act by proxy while she was on a family vacation in France.
Sarah Sanders aims to go from Trump spokeswoman to governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump’s spokeswoman to Arkansas governor in Tuesday’s election, hoping to claim the office her father once held and become the first woman to lead the state. The former White House press secretary and Republican nominee is heavily favored in the race for governor in her home state, where Trump remains popular among conservatives. Democratic nominee Chris Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, has trailed Sanders by double digits in public polls leading up to Tuesday’s election. Sanders has shattered fundraising records in the state since she launched her campaign last year. Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington is also running. Jones or Harrington also would make history if either wins by being the first African American Arkansas has elected to statewide or congressional office.
Arkansas House races quiet with Republicans favored
Arkansas’ four congressional races have largely been quiet, with the incumbent Republicans favored to win in the solidly red state. The state’s GOP-dominated Legislature made keeping the congressional delegation totally Republican easier as it redrew district maps following the 2020 census. Heavily Democratic Pulaski County — the states most populous, and home to Little Rock — was divided into three separate congressional districts, prompting a lawsuit claiming the new maps dilute the power of Black voters. In October, a panel of three federal judges dismissed a portion of the lawsuit, but gave the plaintiffs 30 days to file a new complaint with their remaining claims that the map violates the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act. Reps. Rick Crawford in the 1st District, French Hill in the 2nd District, Steve Womack in the 3rd District, and Bruce Westerman in the 4th District have each far outpaced their Democratic opponents and other challengers.
Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term
DENVER (AP) — In his campaign for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election. Ganahl, who is trying to become Colorado’s first Republican governor since 2007, campaigned on the slogan “#MadMom” and tried painting an ominous portrait of the state. Polis countered by calling himself a “happy dad” of two kids who he is raising in what he...
Manchin’s call for Social Security, Medicare deal stokes GOP optimism
Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) comments signaling support for working across the aisle on entitlement programs like Social Security are getting a warm reception from some fiscal conservatives, despite skepticism about the chances of a bipartisan deal in the next Congress. Discussing where he thinks both sides could find common ground in the next Congress, Manchin recently…
Republican Ivey poised for re-election as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — After surviving both a health scare and a full slate of Republican challengers in the primary, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is poised to win a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, and a third candidate.
Britt eyes Senate win in Alabama, faces Boyd, Sophocleus
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Republican Katie Britt is looking to become the first woman elected to the U.S Senate from Alabama as she seeks to capture the seat opened by the retirement of GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt faces Democratic nominee Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in Tuesday’s race for the rare open Senate seat in Alabama. Shelby, 88, is retiring after serving six terms in the U.S. Senate. Britt is Shelby’s former chief of staff and the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama, a business lobby. If elected, Britt will become the first woman to...
Nebraska Sen. Blood takes on Republican Pillen in gov. race
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
South Dakota's Noem hopes for easy reelection amid '24 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is hoping for easy reelection over Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith on Tuesday amid speculation she is aiming to run for president in two years. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence within the GOP during her first term after she derided government mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Her reelection campaign has focused on her handling of the state’s economy as well as a promise to convince the Legislature to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Noem has said she plans to stay in the...
