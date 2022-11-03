ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Black voters worry about being blamed for potential Democratic losses

Black voters are worried about bearing the brunt of the blame if Democrats lose key races on Tuesday. They are pleading for Democrats to not fall into what they see as a longstanding pattern: Black voters get blamed after Democratic disappointments, they say, and ignored after Democratic wins. And amid an election cycle that hinges…
The Associated Press

GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a vulnerable Democratic incumbent and to reelect two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four races, it would be the first time since 1994 that Republican would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a two-term Democrat whose district includes Des Moines and its fast-growing suburbs, is locked in a tight race against GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn. Nunn has criticized Axne for largely supporting the policies of President Biden, who is deeply unpopular in the state. He has also tried to capitalize on questions about Axne’s stock purchases involving companies overseen by the financial services committee she sits on and her vote for the Inflation Reduction Act by proxy while she was on a family vacation in France.
WEAR

Marco Rubio speaks on variety of issues ahead of Election Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- In the race for US Senate in Florida, Marco Rubio is pulling ahead of challenger Val Demings in the polls, with the advantage ranging from six to eight points. WEAR News spoke to Senator Rubio about immigration, abortion, and getting the economy back on track. Rubio says...
The Associated Press

South Dakota's Noem hopes for easy reelection amid '24 buzz

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is hoping for easy reelection over Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith on Tuesday amid speculation she is aiming to run for president in two years. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence within the GOP during her first term after she derided government mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Her reelection campaign has focused on her handling of the state’s economy as well as a promise to convince the Legislature to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Noem has said she plans to stay in the...
