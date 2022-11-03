Read full article on original website
Republicans Are Laying The Groundwork (Again) To Reject Elections They Lose
Republican candidates who've pushed Trump's lies about voter fraud and stolen elections are using a strategy right out of his playbook.
Black voters worry about being blamed for potential Democratic losses
Black voters are worried about bearing the brunt of the blame if Democrats lose key races on Tuesday. They are pleading for Democrats to not fall into what they see as a longstanding pattern: Black voters get blamed after Democratic disappointments, they say, and ignored after Democratic wins. And amid an election cycle that hinges…
WEAR
Help or hurt? Trump calls Florida's governor 'DeSanctimonious' in early 2024 competition
LATROBE, Pa. (CBS12) — Two big-name Republicans from Florida have visited another state with high offices up for grabs in Tuesday's midterm elections, and one resorted to a disparaging nickname about the other. The comments from former president Donald Trump started out positive, Saturday night in Latrobe, Pa., east...
GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a vulnerable Democratic incumbent and to reelect two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four races, it would be the first time since 1994 that Republican would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a two-term Democrat whose district includes Des Moines and its fast-growing suburbs, is locked in a tight race against GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn. Nunn has criticized Axne for largely supporting the policies of President Biden, who is deeply unpopular in the state. He has also tried to capitalize on questions about Axne’s stock purchases involving companies overseen by the financial services committee she sits on and her vote for the Inflation Reduction Act by proxy while she was on a family vacation in France.
Kansas US Rep. Davids seeks 3rd term in GOP-redrawn district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Tuesday sought a third term representing her Kansas City-area swing district as Republicans hoped midterm momentum would oust the lone Democrat in Kansas’ congressional delegation. Davids faced a rematch with Amanda Adkins, her Republican challenger from 2020, after GOP-led...
Republican Ivey poised for re-election as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — After surviving both a health scare and a full slate of Republican challengers in the primary, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is poised to win a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, and a third candidate.
WEAR
Marco Rubio speaks on variety of issues ahead of Election Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- In the race for US Senate in Florida, Marco Rubio is pulling ahead of challenger Val Demings in the polls, with the advantage ranging from six to eight points. WEAR News spoke to Senator Rubio about immigration, abortion, and getting the economy back on track. Rubio says...
Alabama’s open congressional seat to be decided Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s only open congressional seat will be decided Tuesday as Republican Dale Strong faces Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P. J. Greer in the race for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District. The north Alabama district is up for grabs after six-term Rep. Mo Brooks...
South Dakota's Noem hopes for easy reelection amid '24 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is hoping for easy reelection over Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith on Tuesday amid speculation she is aiming to run for president in two years. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence within the GOP during her first term after she derided government mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Her reelection campaign has focused on her handling of the state’s economy as well as a promise to convince the Legislature to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Noem has said she plans to stay in the...
