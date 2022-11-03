ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game

At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
FanSided

Updated college football rankings after Georgia dismantles Tennessee

Tennessee came in at No. 1 in the first college football rankings for the CFP but Georgia completely dominated the Vols, which will cause a big shake-up. All eyes in the college football world were on Athens come Saturday afternoon, especially after the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season installed the Tennessee Volunteers as the No. 1 team in the first CFP poll of the season. And that set the stage for the unbeaten Vols to visit the also-undefeated and No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral

Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
FanSided

