ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

It's playoff time in Pueblo. Here's what to expect in high school sports this weekend

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

There's lots of action coming up this weekend in Pueblo high school sports as many teams wrap up their seasons and head into the postseason with state championships on their minds. From volleyball and football to soccer, there are plenty of competitive teams worth keeping an eye on.

This weekend has three home playoff games — one for Pueblo West football and regional playoff action for two local volleyball teams — and a few more on the road. It will also feature the season finales for Pueblo's Class 3A football teams, some of whom will be battling for a potential playoff spot.

Here's a quick breakdown of what's in store for each of the teams playing this weekend:

Pueblo County, Rye volleyball host regional tournaments

Pueblo County (16-7, 10-0) starts this weekend's action by hosting a regional playoff tournament on Saturday, Nov. 5. First serve is scheduled for 10 a.m. as Pueblo County takes on Mead. Mead will then face Roosevelt while County faces Roosevelt later in the day. The first team to win two games Saturday will win the region and advance to the state tournament scheduled for later this month.

The Rye Thunderbolts (16-6, 11-2) will also host a regional playoff tournament on Saturday. First serve is scheduled for noon, with Rye taking on North Fork. Yuma will then face North Fork before wrapping up the day against Rye.

Other notable teams in action include Pueblo East (13-9, 6-4), which will be on the road on Saturday at Niwot to face the host team in their regional bracket. First serve is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The Eagles will face Steamboat Springs immediately after.

Pueblo Central (13-10, 4-6) is also on the road Saturday, facing off against Lewis-Palmer in its regional bracket. The first serve is scheduled for 10 a.m. The Wildcats will then face Frederick in their second match.

In Class 5A, Pueblo West (18-5, 8-2) will be on the road at Chaparral Friday evening. The Cyclones will begin the tournament with a match against Fountain-Fort Carson and then face host Chaparral.

Pueblo West football hosts playoff game; other teams jockey for position

Pueblo West will be hosting a playoff game this weekend as football playoffs begin for most classes. The Cyclones host the Standley Lake Gators in a 1 p.m. Saturday Class 4A playoff tilt. The Cyclones enter with a 6-3 record overall and the Gators enter the contest at 5-5.

The home team will have to stop the running game of the Gators and Blake Stout, who posted more than 1,000 yards rushing on the year. However, the Gators will likely have their hands full trying to contain Cyclones running back Jacob Trader, who also rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

For the first time since the 2010 season, the Rye Thunderbolts enter the playoffs as league champions. However, they will be on the road this weekend as they face Yuma in the Class 1A football playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game marks the first time the Thunderbolts have made the playoffs since 2019.

Matchups for Class 3A football playoffs have not yet been determined, as 3A teams will finish their regular seasons this week.

The 3A matchups in the final week are Pueblo County vs. Pueblo East, Pueblo South vs. Pueblo Central, and Pueblo Centennial hosting Lewis-Palmer.

Playoff scenarios are still up in the air, as they're dependent on RPI ratings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWDXN_0ixny7kn00

Pueblo East (7-2, 3-1) , has the highest chance of making it to the playoffs based on their record and ranking on MaxPreps (No. 17).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iN75c_0ixny7kn00

Pueblo Central (6-3, 3-1) , is on the fringe of a playoff spot and needs a win and some help from Pueblo Centennial to get in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGEV3_0ixny7kn00

Pueblo County (4-5, 3-1) , also needs a win and help from other teams losing for a chance to sneak into the playoffs.

Pueblo Centennial boys soccer travel to Mullen in playoff tilt

Boys soccer playoffs have also been underway since last week, with P ueblo Centennial still making strides in the tournament . The Bulldogs won their first playoff game 3-1 over No. 5-seeded George Washington and their second game against Eagle Valley 2-1. They will play again Saturday against Mullen, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.

Pueblo West also made the state playoffs this year. The Cyclones had an impressive season, tying the Bulldogs in the league with a 9-1 record and an overall record of 10-6, but lost their playoff opener 2-0 to No. 9-seeded Air Academy.

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter: @chowebacca

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: It's playoff time in Pueblo. Here's what to expect in high school sports this weekend

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Sports Extra: The unsung heroes of CSU-Pueblo athletics

Jacob Heckman is the director of sports medicine for CSU-Pueblo. He and his staff are responsible for making sure the Thunderwolves' student-athletes are ready to rock. "It definitely feels good when maybe someone someone scores a touchdown comes over and gives me a hug on the sideline," Heckman says. "It's always very rewarding and makes The post Sports Extra: The unsung heroes of CSU-Pueblo athletics appeared first on KRDO.
1310kfka.com

2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing

Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
COLORADO STATE
mountainjackpot.com

Paradise Ranch Puts Woodland Park on the Map

(Parts of this article and most of the research on Paradise Ranch was submitted by articles local historian Steve Plutt wrote) Throughout its history, the Woodland Park area has attracted a wide array of colorful characters that became local legends and sometimes generated national attention. In fact, a slew of...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Top five chicken wings in the Springs: FOX21’s Top 5

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With football season well underway, that game day snack is essential in keeping your guests happy. So, FOX21 News compiled a list of a game day favorite, chicken wings. Here are FOX21’s top five picks for chicken wings in the Springs, in no particular order: My Friend’z Pub Formally known as The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating on Monday after a body was found near downtown in Colorado Springs. There was an active investigation taking place as of 12:30 p.m. in an area close to Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street. Police were taking the crime tape down at about 12:45 p.m. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police, there was no other information that could be shared with the public.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo

A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
PUEBLO, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Colorado Springs, CO

You’d be surprised to see the wondrous sights and places to be in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs is the largest city and the county seat of El Paso County in Colorado, with an estimated population of 491,467 in 2022. Colorado Springs is surrounded by soaring mountains and known for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo

MONDAY 11/7/2022 11:38 A.M. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6. The Pueblo County Coroner has now identified the man who died on scene as 51-year-old Shannon Moreno of […]
PUEBLO, CO
1037theriver.com

Strange Abandoned Colorado Home Covered in Graffiti Art

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building sits in Colorado's wilderness abandoned and full of graffiti art. Strange Architecture. Beginning with the obvious, based on the style of the building its original...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fiancee of man killed in Pueblo talks to 11 News

A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!. Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's the largest jackpot in...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

City planners endorse outdoor amphitheater as proposal heads to Colorado Springs Planning Commission

City planners have recommended approval of an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side, which the City Planning Commission will review this week during a meeting expected to pit the project's developer against nearby residents who worry the venue would create noise, parking and traffic headaches for their neighborhoods.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy