NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigned Monday night in a surprise during a regularly-scheduled city council meeting. Herndon made the announcement after the council didn’t take action on his request to rename a portion of 28th Street between Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. and 20th Avenue to “Benevolent Way” in honor of volunteers from Northport who have “come together in times of disaster to contribute and distribute goods where needed across 4 states and 17 different cities.”

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO