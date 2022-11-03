Veterans’ Outreach in search of new building
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans’ Outreach in Liberty is in the market for a new building.
Currently, they call a building on Belgrade Avenue home.Group aims to bring holiday cheer to military
Whether it’s putting a shirt on their back, food on their table, paying a bill or anything in between, they make it happen for our local veterans.
“We’ve really outgrown this building as well. I mean, it’s just the community is very generous with their donations as far as household goods and clothing and food, you name it, and we could use a lot bigger space,” said Teri Ely, executive director of Veterans’ Outreach.
Veterans’ Outreach believes they see anywhere from 30 to 50 vets a day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0