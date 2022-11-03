ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, PA

Veterans’ Outreach in search of new building

By Brandon Jaces
 4 days ago

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans’ Outreach in Liberty is in the market for a new building.

Currently, they call a building on Belgrade Avenue home.

Whether it’s putting a shirt on their back, food on their table, paying a bill or anything in between, they make it happen for our local veterans.

“We’ve really outgrown this building as well. I mean, it’s just the community is very generous with their donations as far as household goods and clothing and food, you name it, and we could use a lot bigger space,” said Teri Ely, executive director of Veterans’ Outreach.

Veterans’ Outreach believes they see anywhere from 30 to 50 vets a day.

