KSNT
Rain comes to an end; pleasant weekend ahead
We’re starting off in the middle to upper 30s this morning as rain continues. A few spots are seeing some snowflakes mixing in but nothing is sticking since the roads are very wet. Most of the rain should wrap up by mid-morning as we start to clear things out.
KSNT
Pleasant day ahead for Sunday
A cool start for our Sunday morning with many in the 40s. We held on to clear skies through the night with light winds and will continue to hold on to little to no cloud cover throughout the day. Sunday will remain pleasant with highs continuing in the 60s and...
