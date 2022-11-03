ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Football Frenzy preview: Teams square off in district finals

By Dean Holzwarth
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ih8Fa_0ixnxgP400

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The playoffs continue this weekend as district championships are up for grabs.

Here are previews of a few key games.

MONA SHORES SAILORS AT FOREST HILLS CENTRAL RANGERS

A pair of conference champions square off in a much-anticipated Division 2 district final.

Unbeaten Forest Hills Central won the O-K White, while Mona Shores shared the O-K Green title with Muskegon and Zeeland West.

These two teams are no strangers to playing each other in the postseason.

Full Football Frenzy coverage

This will be their fifth meeting in the last six years.

“I plan on another great game between two great programs,” Sailors coach Matt Koziak said. “Coach Rogers has done a remarkable job with his football program over the years. It should be a tough, hard-fought game.”

Mona Shores has knocked the Rangers out of the postseason three of the past four years, including last year’s 31-7 victory in a pre-district.

Forest Hills Central hasn’t beaten the Sailors since 2017 when they earned a district title en route to a state semifinals appearance.

“Unlike many teams we play, Mona has balance,” Forest Hills Central coach Tim Rogers said. “They are well coached on offense and defense, and offensively they are starting a sophomore QB who is playing like a seasoned veteran at this point in the season.

“Defensively they are equally as strong stopping the run and pass.”

Forest Hills Central is a perfect 10-0 and hasn’t lost since that setback to the Sailors last season.

The Rangers’ defense has been one of the best in the state, allowing only 57 combined points. They’ve held eight of their 10 opponents to single digits.

“We will have to play a ‘clean’ game this Friday to win,” Rogers said. “Keys to winning in the playoffs include limiting turnovers and penalties and establishing the run game while playing good defense. Hopefully, we can do those things.”

CALEDONIA FIGHTING SCOTS AT ROCKFORD RAMS

It’s a rematch of O-K Red rivals when Caledonia (9-1) and Rockford (10-0) face each other in a Division 1 district final.

In a surprising result two weeks ago, the Rams overwhelmed the Fighting Scots and posted an impressive 38-15 win to clinch a conference championship.

This will be their first meeting in the postseason, although Rockford has won seven in a row in the series.

Both teams won district titles last season with Caledonia competing in Division 2, and both teams lost their respective games in the regional finals.

UNITY CHRISTIAN CRUSADERS VS. SOUTH CHRISTIAN SAILORS AT EAST KENTWOOD

Unbeaten South Christian is hoping for another deep postseason run, but they will have to get past defending state runner-up Unity Christian in a Division 4 district final to do so.

The Sailors won a state title in 2014, but hasn’t been back to the finals since.

This could be their best shot at a return with a high-powered offense and an aggressive defense that were catalysts in winning the O-K Gold.

Unity lost to Chelsea in last year’s Division 4 state championship game, and also lost a bevy of senior talent.

Still, despite losing their final two games of the regular season, the Crusaders (6-4) rolled past Forest Hills Eastern in last week’s pre-district.

Unity is 5-4 all-time against the Sailors, winning the past three meetings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals

Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
ZEELAND, MI
247Sports

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

New clothing retailer opens in East Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Laurel & Jack, a high-end clothing retailer that also offers jewelry, bags, wallets and home decor, has opened a new store in East Grand Rapids. The store, which offers products for men, women, kids and babies, opened Oct. 1 at its new store at 2249 Wealthy Street SE. It’s the fifth store for the retailer, whose other locations are in Ada, Ann Arbor, Holland and Grand Haven.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localspins.com

Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming

Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy