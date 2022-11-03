ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Bureau kicks off for 2022, still time to sign up

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jqus_0ixnxdkt00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The time to bring cheer is right around the corner and the annual Christmas Bureau in Topeka is getting underway.

The Christmas Bureau helps Shawnee County families in need. The United Way and community partners connect thousands of families to help them get dinner and gifts from community “adopters.”

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Intake this year will take place at Johnstone Community Center, located at 2021 S.E. Market Street in the Echo Ridge neighborhood.

There are two days left to sign up:

  • Thursday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Application forms are available by following this link .

Brett Martin, VP of Community Impact at United Way of Greater Topeka , told KSNT 27 News they served 1,100 households last year and they anticipate the same need this year.

KSNT News

KSNT News

