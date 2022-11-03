ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State High student has been found and is in no danger, school district says

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Elsaid has been found and is not in danger, according to a Friday morning email from the State College Area School District.

A 16-year-old has been reported missing in the State College Area.

Musa N. Elsaid was reported missing by Ferguson Township Police Thursday afternoon, according to an email sent to families from the State College Area School District.

Elsaid is a junior male at State College Area High School. No photo or additional details were provided.

Anyone with information about Elsaid is asked to contact the Ferguson Township Police Department at 814-237-1172 or 1-800-479-0050.

Centre Daily Times

