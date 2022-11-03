Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
fox56news.com
Annual VA 5K benefits new Fisher House
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was a record turnout at the 7th Annual VA 5K at the Lexington VA Health Care System on Leestown Road. 445 people put on their running shoes and ran a little over three miles to raise money for veterans. The event has been...
fox56news.com
Puppy plunge held in Lexington before resort pool closes
The Puppy plunge event gave dogs in need of homes in Lexington the chance to take a dip before pools close for the season. Puppy plunge held in Lexington before resort pool …. The Puppy plunge event gave dogs in need of homes in Lexington the chance to take a...
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
fox56news.com
Lexington police presence cleared from Man O’ War Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Portions of Man O’ War Boulevard were reopened Monday after an “active scene” ended. The Lexington Police Department said that around 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments parking lot on Crosby Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56...
fox56news.com
Baptist Health Richmond hopes Kentuckians will get checked for lung cancer
Baptist Health Richmond is hoping more Kentuckians will get checked for lung cancer. Baptist Health Richmond hopes Kentuckians will get …. Baptist Health Richmond is hoping more Kentuckians will get checked for lung cancer. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before...
fox56news.com
UK students march against racism
University of Kentucky students gathered to march against racism on November 7, 2022, after a UK student was arrested on Sunday after an incident allegedly occurred in a residence hall. UK students march against racism. University of Kentucky students gathered to march against racism on November 7, 2022, after a...
fox56news.com
Lexington's faith community gather to discuss Lexington mayoral race
Lexington's faith community gathered to discuss the Lexington mayoral race. Lexington’s faith community gather to discuss Lexington …. Lexington's faith community gathered to discuss the Lexington mayoral race. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
fox56news.com
Fayette Health Department offering increased pediatric flu vaccines
In response to rising flu cases in the Fayette County school system, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is offering an increased number of vaccines. Pediatric flu vaccine appointments are now available for Nov. 9 from 4-7:30 p.m. in addition to regular clinic appointments. Fayette Health Department offering increased pediatric …
fox56news.com
2 dead following Berea house fire
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — A fire that occurred in Madison County has claimed the lives of two individuals. Authorities said the house fire occurred on Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 the victims have been identified as 26-year-old...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County band ready for Macy's Day Parade
The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed...
fox56news.com
Powerball jackpot rises to record-breaking $1.9 billion
Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by the 6 o'clock News Channel 8 Today News team. Powerball jackpot rises to record-breaking $1.9 billion. Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by...
fox56news.com
Officials prepare polling places for Kentucky's Election Day
Hours from now the polls will officially open for Kentuckians to cast their ballot on Election Day. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. is the window voters have to go and cast their vote Tuesday. Planning an election leaves no room for mistakes, in Jessamine County, Johnny Collier oversees the task.
fox56news.com
FOX 56 News at 10 p.m.
Sunday, November 6, 2022 Weekend Weather with Meteorologist David Aldrich. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 7, 2022. Lexington’s faith community gather to discuss Lexington …. Lexington's faith community gathered to discuss the...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 11/7/2022
Kentucky's evening weather forecast for Nov. 7, 2022. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 7, 2022. Lexington’s faith community gather to discuss Lexington …. Lexington's faith community gathered to discuss the Lexington mayoral...
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
fox56news.com
Breeders' Cup boasts strong turnout
Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Justin Logan's forecast: Unseasonably warm weather for now. After two pandemic years, the Breeders' cup was a welcomed event for Lexington's economy. Big lottery wins in Kentucky. Although the Powerball jackpot hasn't been won yet, four Kentuckians scored...
fox56news.com
42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
fox56news.com
Fayette County schools closed Monday due to widespread illness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Fayette County Public Schools are closed on Monday. Widespread illness has caused FCPS to close down on Monday, according to FCPS Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall. Deffendall confirmed both Monday and Tuesday are days off and are not NTI days. The FCPS custodial staff will take...
fox56news.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers linger in spots on Sunday with scattered clouds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Showers linger in spots on Sunday, but it will still warm under scattered clouds. Look for lows tonight to drop into the mid-50s for Lexington and central Kentucky. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour tonight, as 2 a.m. Sunday magically becomes...
fox56news.com
Kentucky women’s hoops squeaks by Radford in season opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky women’s basketball team had no easing in to the regular season, narrowly defeating Radford 82-78 on Monday evening at Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats fell behind in the middle of the first half before a strong surge from guards Jada Walker and...
Comments / 0