Bridge Closure to impact Corning motorists

CORNING, N.Y. ( WETM ) — New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of an upcoming bridge closure in the City of Corning that will cause delays this weekend.

The bridge carrying state Route 352 over the Chemung River in Corning will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 a.m.

The closure will be done to accommodate bridge repair activities. The bridge is anticipated to reopen by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour that utilizes Interstate 86.

