ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Bridge Closure to impact Corning motorists

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXqRj_0ixnxMwe00

CORNING, N.Y. ( WETM ) — New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of an upcoming bridge closure in the City of Corning that will cause delays this weekend.

The bridge carrying state Route 352 over the Chemung River in Corning will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 a.m.

New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week

The closure will be done to accommodate bridge repair activities. The bridge is anticipated to reopen by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour that utilizes Interstate 86.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire damages home in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Two dead in Horseheads tractor trailer crash

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Dead in Sayre House Fire

Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Odessa-Montour Schools holds vote on $900K for pool renovation

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Odessa-Montour Central Schools is holding a public vote on a proposal to move almost $1,000,000 to help renovate the district’s “unusable” pool. The vote will be on November 7 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. The proposal is to transfer $950,000 from a capital reserve fund to the $16.9 million capital project. The school […]
ODESSA, NY
WETM 18 News

Vehicle rolls over after two-car accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Elmira left one vehicle on its roof and another with heavy damage Friday afternoon. The accident occurred in the area of 523 Liberty St. sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday. According to Elmira Police, one person received injuries and was taken to the hospital. Photos taken by […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Water Scare: Canandaigua corrects typo in water report

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Canandaigua has issued a correction in the water level reports released back in October. Water is safe to use and drink like you normally would, officials said. According to the town, a public notice was released on Oct. 19, saying there was a presence of trihalomethanes far beyond the […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
ELMIRA, NY
Newswatch 16

Two found dead after fire in Bradford County

SAYRE, Pa. — Two people have died after a fire in Bradford County early Sunday. According to the Bradford County coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 am. Sunday after crews responded to a fire. The coroner...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy