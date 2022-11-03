Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to Avery. Wire-tapped conversations revealed that Quionones’ dealer, Wilton Reynoso, was going to be selling drugs to Quinones and other dealers.

Quinones was also involved in moving cocaine from Puerto Rico to Connecticut, and converting cocaine to crack cocaine.

Quinones and Reynoso were arrested in June 2020. Quinones pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and 500 grams of cocaine.

Quinones is currently out on bond and must show up to begin his sentence on Jan. 23.

Reynoso was sentenced last month to 60 months in prison.

