Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Family of victim killed in violent crime spree speaks out: 'He was our everything'
The family of beloved community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was at the courtroom Monday as the man accused of killing Pickett appeared in front of a judge. Ashton Leffall was charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm after injuring multiple people and killing one man.
police1.com
Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death
TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Psychiatric hospital patient accused of fatally strangling roommate
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate has been charged with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial.
KOMO News
Lynnwood man pleads guilty to calling businesses in 4 states threatening Black customers
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Monday to making interstate threats to multiple businesses and a hate crime: interference with a Federally Protected Activity. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 37-year-old Joey George admitted in his plea agreement that he made...
Chronicle
Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
Assault charges filed against man who assaulted 62-year-old water district worker in Des Moines
Charges were filed Friday against the suspect who assaulted a 62-year-old man in Des Moines on Tuesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Amani Kaleb Brown, 27, is charged with second-degree assault after punching and kicking a King County Water District worker while he and a co-worker were trying to locate a water main near Brown’s home. According to charging documents, the water district workers were actually on public easement property.
Two injured in North Seattle shooting
Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle on Monday morning, according to Seattle police. At around 1:30 a.m., the two victims were driving southbound on Aurora near North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue North when another car pulled alongside them. A suspect in...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Suspected shooter in Daleway Park homicide charged with first-degree murder
The man who was arrested in Tacoma Oct. 22 for the alleged shooting of 70-year-old Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon in April has been charged with first-degree murder. The 24-year-old suspect, Raven Daniel Lonewarrior Brealan, was charged Oct. 25 with the murder of Bridgmon, an innocent bystander. His bail was set at $2 million.
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
q13fox.com
2 injured in Greenwood drive-by shooting
SEATTLE - An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people hurt early Monday morning in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. The shooting happened on North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. According to Seattle police, a car drove up next to another car and fired multiple shots.
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
KIMA TV
Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
q13fox.com
Man arrested, drugs seized after police track car stolen from Seattle Children's Hospital
SEATTLE - Guns, drugs and cash were seized from a vehicle police say was stolen from a family waiting at Seattle Children’s Hospital. According to Seattle Police, the family was waiting for their child to recover from brain surgery in the hospital Friday, when their car was stolen. Officers...
Suspect in Bellevue, Seattle carjackings arrested by Kent police
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kent police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for at least two armed carjackings in King County on Monday. According to police, the first carjacking occurred at Bellevue Square around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect shot at a victim and stole her purse and vehicle.
Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in Bonney Lake
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating after a deputy was involved in a shooting in Bonney Lake early Saturday morning. At about 4:50 a.m., deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported incident involving a suspect armed with a weapon at 117th Street East and 203rd Avenue East.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
Tri-City Herald
Pierce SWAT planned to surprise suspect who shot deputy dead in March. What went wrong?
The plan the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that’s standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Chronicle
Washington Lawsuit: Three Men Illegally Moved From Juvenile Detention to Adult Prison
A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
Comments / 1