ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KOMO News

Family of victim killed in violent crime spree speaks out: 'He was our everything'

The family of beloved community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was at the courtroom Monday as the man accused of killing Pickett appeared in front of a judge. Ashton Leffall was charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm after injuring multiple people and killing one man.
SEATTLE, WA
police1.com

Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death

TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Psychiatric hospital patient accused of fatally strangling roommate

A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate has been charged with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death

A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Assault charges filed against man who assaulted 62-year-old water district worker in Des Moines

Charges were filed Friday against the suspect who assaulted a 62-year-old man in Des Moines on Tuesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Amani Kaleb Brown, 27, is charged with second-degree assault after punching and kicking a King County Water District worker while he and a co-worker were trying to locate a water main near Brown’s home. According to charging documents, the water district workers were actually on public easement property.
DES MOINES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two injured in North Seattle shooting

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle on Monday morning, according to Seattle police. At around 1:30 a.m., the two victims were driving southbound on Aurora near North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue North when another car pulled alongside them. A suspect in...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Suspected shooter in Daleway Park homicide charged with first-degree murder

The man who was arrested in Tacoma Oct. 22 for the alleged shooting of 70-year-old Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon in April has been charged with first-degree murder. The 24-year-old suspect, Raven Daniel Lonewarrior Brealan, was charged Oct. 25 with the murder of Bridgmon, an innocent bystander. His bail was set at $2 million.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in Greenwood drive-by shooting

SEATTLE - An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people hurt early Monday morning in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. The shooting happened on North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. According to Seattle police, a car drove up next to another car and fired multiple shots.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
EVERETT, WA
KIMA TV

Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
Tri-City Herald

Pierce SWAT planned to surprise suspect who shot deputy dead in March. What went wrong?

The plan the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that’s standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy