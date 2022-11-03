Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah teen
PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
westkentuckystar.com
Fight at Metropolis park ends with Golconda woman's arrest
A fight last Tuesday at a park in Metropolis ended with the arrest of a Golconda woman and the victim left with facial cuts. Metropolis Police responded to a call about a fight in progress at Dorothy Miller Park. Officers learned the victim, who was inside a vehicle, was allegedly struck in the face and could not see out of one eye. Officers said he had facial cuts and was bleeding.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
KFVS12
Carbondale man facing multiple charges after police pull over stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after police pulled over a stolen vehicle on Sunday evening, November 6. Domonique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale, is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and no valid driver’s license.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office seeks information on aggravated battery suspect, vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is asking members of the public for help identifying a person suspected of aggravated battery and the suspect's vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Spillway Road about a mile...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police bomb squad trains with Coast Guard
Members of the Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad recently participated in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard. The exercise was to help prepare them for emergencies on the Ohio River. The drills were attended by a number of first responders from the region and focused on scenarios...
KFVS12
Carbondale man sentenced to prison for kidnapping, home invasion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to prison in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion investigation earlier in 2022. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the IDOC followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion.
KFVS12
Man accused of stealing pickup from Bardwell City Fire Department
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a pickup from the Bardwell City Fire Department. Corey Garrow, 30, of Mayfield, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Coleman Tri-County Services joins 66th annual Telethon of Stars
HARRISBURG, IL — The 66th Annual Telethon of Stars is happening this Saturday. As we get closer to the big event, WPSD Local 6 is introducing you to some of the people and organizations benefiting from your donations. This year, we're adding another local group to the roster: Coleman Tri-County Services.
westkentuckystar.com
Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit
A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for indecent solicitation of child
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 1 felony. Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two two years of mandatory supervised release.
wpsdlocal6.com
11/7 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
walls102.com
Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayor claims he received an allegation of voter fraud attempt in Dresden, Tennessee
DRESDEN, TN — Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn claims he has received information alleging solicitation to commit voter fraud in the northwest Tennessee town. The Weakley County Press reports Washburn made a Facebook post last week claiming he'd received information that a person who didn't live in Dresden or own property there had attempted to register to vote using a Dresden address to "benefit a mayoral candidate they support."
wpsdlocal6.com
Three Graves County inmates face new charges
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
wpsdlocal6.com
Powerline blockage on U.S. 51 in Bardwell cleared
BARDWELL, KY — An early morning crash took out a telephone pole on U.S. 51 and the downed power lines are causing a blockage that's expected to last until about 8:30 a.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the blockage is near the 7.1 mile marker at the West Court St. intersection in Bardwell, in the curve at the south end of town.
