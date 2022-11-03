ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Paducah teen

PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fight at Metropolis park ends with Golconda woman's arrest

A fight last Tuesday at a park in Metropolis ended with the arrest of a Golconda woman and the victim left with facial cuts. Metropolis Police responded to a call about a fight in progress at Dorothy Miller Park. Officers learned the victim, who was inside a vehicle, was allegedly struck in the face and could not see out of one eye. Officers said he had facial cuts and was bleeding.
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police bomb squad trains with Coast Guard

Members of the Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad recently participated in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard. The exercise was to help prepare them for emergencies on the Ohio River. The drills were attended by a number of first responders from the region and focused on scenarios...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale man sentenced to prison for kidnapping, home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to prison in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion investigation earlier in 2022. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the IDOC followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man accused of stealing pickup from Bardwell City Fire Department

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a pickup from the Bardwell City Fire Department. Corey Garrow, 30, of Mayfield, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
BARDWELL, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Coleman Tri-County Services joins 66th annual Telethon of Stars

HARRISBURG, IL — The 66th Annual Telethon of Stars is happening this Saturday. As we get closer to the big event, WPSD Local 6 is introducing you to some of the people and organizations benefiting from your donations. This year, we're adding another local group to the roster: Coleman Tri-County Services.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit

A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for indecent solicitation of child

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 1 felony. Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two two years of mandatory supervised release.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

11/7 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
radionwtn.com

Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused

Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
walls102.com

Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayor claims he received an allegation of voter fraud attempt in Dresden, Tennessee

DRESDEN, TN — Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn claims he has received information alleging solicitation to commit voter fraud in the northwest Tennessee town. The Weakley County Press reports Washburn made a Facebook post last week claiming he'd received information that a person who didn't live in Dresden or own property there had attempted to register to vote using a Dresden address to "benefit a mayoral candidate they support."
DRESDEN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Three Graves County inmates face new charges

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Powerline blockage on U.S. 51 in Bardwell cleared

BARDWELL, KY — An early morning crash took out a telephone pole on U.S. 51 and the downed power lines are causing a blockage that's expected to last until about 8:30 a.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the blockage is near the 7.1 mile marker at the West Court St. intersection in Bardwell, in the curve at the south end of town.
BARDWELL, KY

