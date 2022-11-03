ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 240 ‘More Offensive Changes Ahead of Patriots Game’

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will head to New England after offloading their offensive coordinator and a top playmaker.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the firing of Marcus Brady and the Nyheim Hines trade.

The trio then previews Indy’s matchup with the Patriots by discussing injuries (15:51), breaking down this Pats team, detailing keys to the game (35:20) and making predictions (44:56).

Be sure to join us Monday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.

