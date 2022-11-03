ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man found dead inside bakery freezer, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShqfT_0ixnx6uH00

NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning.

New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.

Investigators told WABC that the man was found by co-workers who arrived at the bakery in the morning.

Police said that emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was accidentally locked inside the freezer overnight, WABC reported. Investigators told the station the man was believed to have gone into the freezer at approximately 3 a.m.

Beigels has been a New York City bakery since 1949, according to its website. Though the bakery was founded in Manhattan in 1949, the business moved to Brooklyn in the 1950s before moving to its current facility in Queens in 2016.

In a statement to WABC, Beigel’s Bakery manager David Greenberger said, “We are devastated by the loss of our employee in this accident. The family has been notified and we extend our deepest condolences to them. Grief counselors are on the site to provide counseling and support to the family and our employees. This is an ongoing situation and we are cooperating with all investigations.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Woman arrested in stabbing at Midtown steakhouse

NEW YORK -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing inside a restaurant in Midtown.It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway. Police say two women having dinner at the restaurant became angry when a man sitting at a nearby table got into an argument with a restaurant employee.One of the women allegedly approached the man with a knife and stabbed him in the back before she and the other woman ran off.The 24-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The restaurant worker was not hurt.Police say 41-year-old Joan Thompson, of West Harlem, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with assault and menacing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man found dead in freezer in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A man was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn business. The NYPD got a 911 call at about 8:45 p.m. from Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie. They found the 33-year-old's body with no signs of trauma. Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Jayda Overton – Missing Brooklyn Teen

Jayda Overton is a missing 16-year-old teen from Brooklyn. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 19th. She was last seen in Redhook. Why did it take so long for this missing flyer to be shared?. Jayda has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and 140 lbs....
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says

An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC News

A body was found inside a Brooklyn bakery's walk-in freezer

A 33-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive Thursday inside a walk-in freezer at a bakery's manufacturing facility in Brooklyn, New York, authorities said. The man, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at Beigel’s Bakery after authorities responded to a 911 call at 8:46 a.m., New York police said in a statement.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip

Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl on a subway train two weeks ago. Today, the NYPD released a sketch of the man wanted for the assault. According to the NYPD, on October 18th, at around 3:27 pm, the man approached an 11-year-old girl on the northbound train inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse Station. The man approached the 11-year-old and displayed a knife before proceeding to touch her inappropriately on her body. The suspect fled the station. The post Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Worker’s Body Found Inside Walk-in Freezer at Bakery in East Flatbush

A worker’s body was found in a walk-in freezer at a bakery manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Thursday morning. Investigators say he was discovered dead by co-workers at around 8:45 a.m. According to a preliminary police investigation, the 33-year-old man appears to have been accidentally locked in […] Click here...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by husband suffering from dementia

A Queens woman was found dead inside her home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday. Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. Dangervil, 70, also had dementia, a source close to the family told the Daily ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
100K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy