Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visit
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Online Scammers and their victims.
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock move
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San Antonio
KSAT 12
‘The walker is long gone’: Young San Antonio shooting victim proves doctors wrong during recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A 5-year-old boy who doctors said would never walk again after being shot in the back during a drive-by shooting is not just walking but also running. Romeo Aguilar was shot Oct. 24, 2021. Three weeks after the shooting, he started moving his legs and was able to get around with the help of a walker.
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says
Although off life support, he still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
KSAT 12
‘Every juror cried, broke down’: Juror shares why her life is forever changed after murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – For just over three weeks, 12 jurors and four alternate jurors heard the horrific details in the trial of Jessica Briones. Briones is now serving a life sentence for the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Olivia. The jurors were tasked not only with hearing but seeing...
KSAT 12
Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
tpr.org
San Antonio law enforcement, FBI investigate explosion underneath statue next to TPR's headquarters
San Antonio and federal investigators continued on Monday to investigate the cause of an apparent explosion underneath a silver sculpture of Vladimir Lenin and Mao Tse Tung next to the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. “This morning we responded to some distress calls from concerned patrons, neighbors from some smoke...
KSAT 12
San Antonio mom who lost son in road rage shooting supporting Random Acts of Kindness challenge
SAN ANTONIO – The 2016 road rage death of Lori Rocha’s son, Aaron, remains unsolved, but each year, she asks the public to join in honoring her son’s life with a random act of kindness. “I’ve been doing random acts of kindness to honor my son on...
KSAT 12
RAW VIDEO: Man places object under statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI, the San Antonio police and fire departments are working to find the person responsible for an explosion that damaged a statue downtown. Around 3 a.m. Monday, authorities received reports of an explosion in the 300 block of West Commerce Street, according to the FBI.
Argument between two men leads to shooting in north San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two men led to a shooting on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 11000 block of Baltic Drive. Police said one of the men is a woman's new boyfriend,...
foxsanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who stabbed, killed 22-year-old on Northwest Side last year
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who stabbed and killed a 22-year-old street pastor on the Northwest Side last year. Troy Lee was found stabbed at around 2:10 a.m. on June 28, 2021, in front of the Hilltop Oaks Apartments, located in the 6100 block of Ingram Road.
This is San Antonio's deadliest year for homicides in three decades, records show
So far, homicides are up 62.5% from the same time last year. The total includes the 53 migrants who died in a tractor trailer this summer.
KSAT 12
Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl out of San Antonio
Texas DPS said the girl and the person alleged to have abducted her are in a U-Haul moving truck with Arizona license plate AE4438.
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for 25-year-old Somerset man missing for one week
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has now been over a week since anyone has seen or heard from a 25-year-old Somerset man, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in finding him. Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Sunday, October...
KSAT 12
Atascosa County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge
An Atascosa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Saturday on a domestic violence charge. Rodney Wigley, 37, a deputy with ACSO since February of this year, was arrested in Wilson County. He’s charged with family violence and felony assault causing bodily injury - choking/impeding breath. A Wilson County...
KSAT 12
19-year-old man found not guilty in murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was acquitted of a September 2020 murder Monday, leaving his lawyers praising the decision and the 16-year-old victim’s family “saddened and distraught.”. Mario Duarte was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Sabstein Diaz, as was his cousin, Julian Vera, whose case...
KSAT 12
Netflix’s Taco Chronicles to highlight several San Antonio restaurants
The Netflix series Taco Chronicles’ third season premieres this month and will feature four of San Antonio’s very own taco restaurants. El Pastor Es Mi Senor, Naco Mexican Eatery, Con Huevos, and 2M Smokehouse have all confirmed that they will be on the episode that drops on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio apartment at Medical Center
How much does upscale convenience cost?
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu no longer on life support, doing well after surgery, family says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer last month is no longer on life support after undergoing an extensive surgery, according to his family. Erik Cantu Jr.’s family shared an update about his condition with KSAT on Friday night....
SAPD: Security uses pepper spray to disperse crowd after fight breaks out; shooting then happens in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A fight broke out inside a bar, and soon after, a shooting took place in the parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue on the city's south side. Police said...
