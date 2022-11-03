ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Atascosa County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge

An Atascosa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Saturday on a domestic violence charge. Rodney Wigley, 37, a deputy with ACSO since February of this year, was arrested in Wilson County. He’s charged with family violence and felony assault causing bodily injury - choking/impeding breath. A Wilson County...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

19-year-old man found not guilty in murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was acquitted of a September 2020 murder Monday, leaving his lawyers praising the decision and the 16-year-old victim’s family “saddened and distraught.”. Mario Duarte was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Sabstein Diaz, as was his cousin, Julian Vera, whose case...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

