FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Barbara Independent
Needs Expand at PATH Shelter in Santa Barbara
Despite concerns voiced by councilmembers, the homeless shelter run by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) received funding from the Santa Barbara City Council recently. The funding was welcome, Director of Programs Shannon Brunner indicated during a visit to PATH in October, as the shelter serves a population with more intensive needs and also needs to retain staff.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teachers Shine at Ninth Annual “A Salute to Teachers” Gala, Presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The ninth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala, presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) and Cox Communications, was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara in celebration of our county’s finest TK-12 educators. The event honored the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, three Distinguished New Educators, and three Distinguished Mentor award winners.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chef Cameron Ingle Emphasizes Pico’s Farm-to-Table Format
If you choose the $75, eight-course tasting menu at the Pico restaurant in the Los Alamos General Store, prepare to dine through experiential waves of flavor, a young chef’s impeccable techniques, and, perhaps for some, a psychological reckoning. Each dish is intentionally simple, as Chef Cameron Ingle limits each offering to just four ingredients, all found within a 60-mile radius. Unless you actually grew up on a farm, you may leave Pico questioning everything you understood about the farm-to-table movement that’s been sweeping the world for years now.
Santa Barbara Independent
Century-Old Photographs Document Indigenous Culture at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
In an attempt to reposition the lens through which his works were originally perceived in the late 19th-early 20th century, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is hosting an exhibit of photographs by the influential American photographer, Edward S. Curtis. Running from November 11 through April 30 of next...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ugly, Angry, Sad, Doomed
Remember when we all would repeatedly say how blessed we were to live in Santa Barbara 😇 but then we said: OMG how ugly State Street is 😱 then how very angry we were 😤 and now how sad we are 😢 and how doomed we feel 😩.
Santa Barbara Independent
William Allen Wood
William Allen Wood passed away peacefully at home in Mission Canyon on Friday, October 28th, 2022 after a short, but fierce battle with lymphoma. Born in Santa Barbara in 1941 William spent his life loving Santa Barbara as a true ‘home boy’. In 1957 he was the fourth generation of his family to graduate from Santa Barbara High, after which he met a smart and beautiful UCSB freshman, Barbara Stinson and fell in love. After traveling in Europe together and losing their house in the Coyote Fire, Barbara and William built a new home, planting hundreds of trees to restore the Painted Cave landscape ravaged by the fire. Ascribing to beatnik values they raised their two daughters, Cricket and Zoë in their one room mountain home nestled against a rock accompanied by goats, chickens, donkeys, ponies, cats, dogs, fish and the natural world that surrounded them. William loved fresh orange juice from their citrus trees, working hard, being a member of the Painted Cave mountain community and engaging in silly antics to get a giggle out of the neighborhood children. He dug a swimming pond with his backhoe for his family to cool off in on hot summer days which brought joy to the neighborhood and is where his daughters learned to swim.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review: Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre Production of ‘In the Heights’ Soars
New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood comes alive in Ventura in the Rubicon Theatre Company’s delightfully vibrant production of In the Heights. While the movie version of the show — with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegria Hudes — was a pandemic cinematic bright spot for me in 2021, the live production is even more enjoyable.
Santa Barbara Independent
Preview | ‘The Crucible’ at Santa Barbara High
The Santa Barbara High School theater department, in its first production under artistic director Gioia Marchese, presents a new, movement-based presentation of Arthur Miller’s classic play, The Crucible. This play, written by Miller in response to being accused of communist activities during the McCarthy era, offers a dramatized version of the Salem witch trials.
Santa Barbara Independent
Absurdity Meets Politics in UC Santa Barbara Production of ‘The Government Inspector’
Say what you want about politics, but the whole circus has an inherent theatricality (and sometimes melodrama) that makes it a perfect subject for satire. In that vein, the UCSB Theatre Department’s production of The Government Inspector, directed by Michael Bernard, tells the tale of government officials in a small town who go to extreme lengths to hide extensive corruption when they hear that an undercover inspector from their overseeing governing body is coming to assess their performance.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carty for County Office of Education
I am strongly backing Marybeth Carty for re-election to the Santa Barbara County Office of Education for one primary reason: all that she delivers for our county schools. I speak from experience when I say that the role of a good board member is to be a two-way conduit: first as a voice on behalf of the community and second as a way to provide support for schools from connections and knowledge of the community. You can’t find anyone who has served in more community roles than Marybeth, with her decades of service as a leader the Carpinteria Education Foundation, the Carpinteria Children’s Project, CADA’s Fighting Back Mentor Program Task Force, and Santa Barbara Partners in Education, to name just a few. She is incredibly well respected for all the ways she gives back.
Santa Barbara Independent
SBCC Defeats Moorpark 28-18 in First-Place Showdown
SBCC quarterback Alex Johnson dove inside the pylon with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a landmark victory. The Vaqueros claimed at least a share of the American-Pacific Conference title following a 28-18 victory over Moorpark, on Saturday afternoon at La Playa Stadium.
Santa Barbara Independent
Join the Holiday Souper Market + Soup Tasting Party
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Our intention with this event, in addition to throwing a fun holiday shopping market full of local vendors and an epic soup tasting, is to bring awareness to OSK, sell lots of soup, and most importantly, to seek new donors! It will be Christmas cheer-y, have a beautiful dining section with yummy soups and breads, a raffle with holiday trees and decor, bands and good vibes all around!
Santa Barbara Independent
Meet Loquita’s New Chef Sergei Simonov
It’s only been about six months since Sergei Simonov started leading the Loquita kitchen as executive chef, but it’s felt like 10 years already. “This summer, we’ve done the biggest business since the restaurant opened,” said Simonov, who tells us more about his circular culinary journey below.
Santa Barbara Independent
Otto Wood Laula
Otto grew up in Birmingham, Michigan where he played baseball, was an honor student and president of his senior class. Graduating from Duke University as an English major, he went on to receive a law degree from the University of Michigan. Soon afterward, Otto married his high school sweetheart Sue McNeal and the couple moved to Window Rock, Arizona, to work with the Navajo Nation as VISTA volunteers. It was here that Baby Jessani was born. Soon afterwards, the family moved West again, landing in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Disaster Relief Org. Raises More than $200,000 at Online Event
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Global disaster relief organization ShelterBox USA hosted 200 guests to its virtual “Evening to Experience ShelterBox” last Thursday, raising more than $200,000 to replenish its warehouses after a busy year that has included responses to the war in Ukraine, catastrophic flooding in Pakistan, and historic drought in Eastern Africa.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bishop Diego Advances to Division 3 Quarterfinals With 41-18 Victory Over Vista Murrieta
Qu’Ran Gossett and Misa Paiau combined for over 300 yards rushing as the Bishop Diego football team pounded visiting Vista Murrieta 41-18 in a CIF-SS division three first round game, on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium. The Cardinals jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead and advanced to...
