Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man arrested Wednesday in Warren is facing a slew of charges.
Lamar Mitchell, 39, was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
He pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at $250,000.
According to a police report, police attempted to stop a vehicle for a felony warrant. The vehicle crashed and Mitchell ran off but was taken into custody.
He's due back in Warren Municipal Court on November 10.
