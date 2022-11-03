ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren

By Nadine Grimley
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man arrested Wednesday in Warren is facing a slew of charges.

Lamar Mitchell, 39, was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.

He pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at $250,000.

According to a police report, police attempted to stop a vehicle for a felony warrant. The vehicle crashed and Mitchell ran off but was taken into custody.

He’s due back in Warren Municipal Court on November 10.

