ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Two Hikers Rescued in Separate Incidents in New Hampshire

It was a busy weekend for New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division, which faced not one but two challenging rescues in the state’s towering White Mountains. The trouble began shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, when NHFG received a call informing them of an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Trail near Albany.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston Globe

Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash

Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
HOPKINTON, RI
Cadrene Heslop

New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
97.5 WOKQ

Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nhbr.com

NH health officials warn of another fall Covid surge

New Hampshire could be at the start of another fall Covid surge, New Hampshire’s top infectious disease doctor is warning, pointing to a recent rise in the number of hospital patients with Covid-19. “There’s a good chance that this increase in hospitalizations is the beginning of the fall and...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire

Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
HOPKINTON, RI
CBS Boston

New Hampshire voters say Election Day is "all about the economy"

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In the battle for Congress, eyes are now on New Hampshire as Republican candidate, retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc threatens to unseat incumbent Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.Both candidates made last-minute pitches Monday. Hassan appeared with other Democrats, Rep. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, Tom Sherman, who is running for governor, and New Hampshire senior Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.Hassan told a crowd of supporters that she is a moderate, willing to reach across the aisle to get things done. She touted her work tackling prescription drug prices...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy