Read full article on original website
Related
Two Hikers Rescued in Separate Incidents in New Hampshire
It was a busy weekend for New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division, which faced not one but two challenging rescues in the state’s towering White Mountains. The trouble began shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, when NHFG received a call informing them of an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Trail near Albany.
WCAX
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot that may leave some people scratching their heads. The two questions will appear along with the list of candidates in all the races. The first question is in regard...
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash
Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000
If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
nhbr.com
NH health officials warn of another fall Covid surge
New Hampshire could be at the start of another fall Covid surge, New Hampshire’s top infectious disease doctor is warning, pointing to a recent rise in the number of hospital patients with Covid-19. “There’s a good chance that this increase in hospitalizations is the beginning of the fall and...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire
Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
WMUR.com
Candidates for New Hampshire governor reach out to voters before election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term in office, but Democratic challenger Tom Sherman said it's time for a change. Both candidates were focused on making their final pitches to voters Monday, ahead of the polls opening Tuesday morning. >> NH governor...
Retired New Hampshire State Police K-9 Dies, Gets One Last Police Ride
New Hampshire State Police shared some sad news recently about one of their former members in a Facebook post. Retired K-9 Gator died on Saturday, October 29. The 12-year-old Belgian Malinois was a police canine for nearly 10 years, starting its career with Captain Mark Hall all the way back on February 28, 2011, according to state police.
Did you feel them? Earthquakes reported in NH, Mass. over the weekend
LACONIA, New Hampshire — A magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook the Lakes Region of New Hampshire early Sunday morning, one day after a similar quake was recorded off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The second earthquake to hit New England over the weekend...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters ready to head to polls in what could be record turnout
DERRY, N.H. — Voter turnout in New Hampshire could set a record for a midterm election, and voters said Monday there are several issues driving them to the polls. More than half a million Granite Staters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday. Many said they believe voting in this election is more important than ever.
New Hampshire voters say Election Day is "all about the economy"
MANCHESTER, N.H. – In the battle for Congress, eyes are now on New Hampshire as Republican candidate, retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc threatens to unseat incumbent Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.Both candidates made last-minute pitches Monday. Hassan appeared with other Democrats, Rep. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, Tom Sherman, who is running for governor, and New Hampshire senior Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.Hassan told a crowd of supporters that she is a moderate, willing to reach across the aisle to get things done. She touted her work tackling prescription drug prices...
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well,...
WMUR.com
Former NH basketball coach sent nearly 300 messages to high school girl, investigators say
CONCORD, N.H. — Nearly 300 text messages were allegedly sent between a former New Hampshire basketball coach and a high school sophomore girl, according to court documents. Joshua Pincoske, 47, is facing state and federal charges, including federal charges of production of child sex abuse images. The details about...
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?
WMUR.com
New Hampshire candidates give final pitches for 2022 general election
New Hampshire general election candidates make their final pitches ahead of Election Day. Chris Sununu (R) declined to participate in a final pitch. Watch a recap of the final pitches in the player below.
WMUR.com
More than half a million Granite Staters expected to vote Tuesday
More than half a million Granite Staters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday. Many said they believe voting in this election is more important than ever.
Comments / 0