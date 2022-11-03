Read full article on original website
Casper’s Poverty Resistance seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs, trailers
CASPER, Wyo. — The nonprofit organization Poverty Resistance is seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs and camping trailers. People have donated 119 such vehicles to Poverty Resistance since 2010, the nonprofit said Monday. The organization is seeking vehicles that either run or are only in need of minor repairs to get running again.
Central Wyoming Hospice hosting ‘Grief Through the Holidays’ support group in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions will host free “Grief Through the Holidays” support group meetings from Nov. 14 through Nov. 16. “The holidays can be especially difficult for those who are experiencing grief and loss,” Central Wyoming Hospice said in a press release Monday. “Central Wyoming Hospice can help you navigate these emotions with our ‘Grief Through the Holidays’ Support Group.
Fire that destroyed shed in Mills on Sunday attributed to warming fire in unrated container
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple county fire agencies responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a residence on 4th St. and Riverview Drive in Mills for a backyard shed that was engulfed in flames, according to Mills Fire Captain John Dierenfeldt. Knockdown took between 15 and 30 minutes. The fire also...
Natrona County completes market study; commissioners to vote on raises at next meeting
CASPER, Wyo. — For months, Natrona County has been conducting a study into the pay of neighboring governments’ employees in the hopes of remaining competitive in the job market. With the study complete, all that’s left is for the Board of County Commissioners to vote on the proposed adjustments at its Nov. 15 meeting.
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
BLM’s Casper Field Office extends Price Road closure into mid-December to complete construction
CASPER, Wyo. — A closure of Price Road southwest of Casper has been extended through Friday, Dec. 16 to complete ongoing road construction, the Bureau of Land Management’s Casper Field Office announced Monday. The construction work consists of upgrading sections of existing road to improve public access and...
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/4/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Friends of the Natrona County Library celebrating 50 years of book sales
CASPER, Wyo. — The Friends of the Natrona County Library has been supporting the library with book sales for 50 years. People donate books to the organization, and the Friends of the Natrona County Library sells those. Over the years, over $1.4 million has been raised, the organization said in a press release Sunday.
‘Buffalo Bean 307′ Coffee Shop Grand Opening Is This Friday
One of Casper's newest coffee shops, Buffalo Bean 307, is having their grand opening celebration this Friday (November 11th, 2022). For the grand opening, all drinks will be 50% off. There will also be live music and two local favorite food trucks on site: The Hangry Dog and Holy Guacamole.
(PHOTOS) New game brings A Band Named Sue and fun to Old Town
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow may have started flying this week, but that didn’t stop a good time from happening at Old Town Family Fun on Friday night. The Casper Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on Wyoming’s only Minecraft Dungeons Arcade game. Old Town brought out A Band Named Sue to keep the place warm and rockin’, and the nachos were just what a busy dad needed after a long week. There’s still plenty of fun to be had indoors at Old Town Family Fun through the cold season.
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/4/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Man who installed American flag on Independence Rock charged with misdemeanor
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man who modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install an American flag has been charged with defacing a landmark by state park’s officials. Paul Williams, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Natron County Circuit Court on Friday.
Obituaries: Gomez; Pauly; Mettler Jr; Schwamb
Angelina Nichole (Sutton) Gomez, 31, of Casper, passed away on October 31, 2022, in Lander, Wyoming. She was born on April 21, 1991, to Jeffery Sutton and Deborah (Shelton) Laleman in Waynesville, North Carolina. Angelina is survived by her loving husband Federico Gomez, Jr.; children Cameron, age 12, Mariah, age...
Home at Last: Casper’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates latest new homeowner in Harris Crossing subdivision
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Samantha Moravetz was drowning in medical debt several years ago and living in an assisted housing apartment when she decided to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home. After working hard to pay off debt, she was finally accepted in 2020. This Friday, after...
Six Change Agents on a Mission to Identify New Approaches for Solving the Addiction Crisis
Screening of the Feature Documentary Film ‘Tipping the Pain Scale‘. Casper, Wyo., Oct. 21, 2022 — “Tipping the Pain Scale,” a new award-winning feature documentary film about six dynamic people in the addiction and recovery world who are making a difference, will be brought to the community by Wyoming Behavioral Institute with support from Casper College, Wyoming Recovery, and New Vision Withdrawal Management on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
Casper to see 60 mph gusts Monday; rain and snow likely by Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A High Wind Warning is in effect for lower elevations in Natrona County until 5 p.m. Monday with gusts up to 60 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The strong winds are expected to create an extreme blowover risk for lightweight and...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
(PHOTOS) Nicolaysen Art Museum celebrates Day of the Dead
CASPER, Wyo. — Friday marked the Nicolaysen Art Museum’s annual celebration of Día de Muertos, and families from across Natrona County came to take part. The museum offered arts and crafts, face painting, art exhibits, snacks and a performance from students at Park Elementary School. “The dual...
St. Anthony’s closed on Friday as flu, strep spread through Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School is closed on Friday due to a high number of absent students suffering from illnesses. A school representative reached by phone early Friday declined to comment, but confirmed that school is closed today. According to an email that was sent to...
