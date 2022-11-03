ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“To me it was a privilege,” 107-years-old woman takes time to vote for midterm elections

By Karlton Clay, Dee Griffin
WJBF
WJBF
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Advanced voting continues for the midterm elections, and voters of all ages are coming out to make their voices heard through the power of their vote.

Mrs. Ruth Crawford, who is 107-years-old, voted during the midterm elections on Thursday at the Main Office on Telfair Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dawoj_0ixnwNI600

Mrs. Crawford shares that voting was important to her mainly because of her granddaughter.

“I voted because I figured it would be the last time I would have to vote, [and] I voted because my granddaughter just kept talking about voting, voting, voting. So, I decided she could take me and let me see what it was all about,” Mrs. Crawford says.

ALSO ON WJBF: Tight race between Warnock-Walker, wider margin between Kemp-Abrams: Emerson College/The Hill/WJBF poll

“I have not missed voting since then. To me it was a privilege. Today, it is still a privilege for folks to vote if they get up and do it,” Mrs. Crawford states. “I realize my vote may not mean so much. But, maybe they will understand if you want something you have to work for it. I still wanted to go and give my little bit.”

Friday is the last day to participate in advanced voting.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8th.

