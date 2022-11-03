NewsChannel 5 'Revealed' investigation named finalist for duPont-Columbia Award

NewsChannel 5's "Revealed" investigation of Tennessee's Capitol Hill has been recognized as a finalist for the prestigious duPont-Columbia University Award, broadcasting's equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize.

That investigation , led by chief investigative reporter Phil Williams, was among 30 finalists announced Thursday for the national award that recognizes outstanding public service audio and video reporting.

The duPont Awards announcement noted that "the honorees covered the globe, from breaking news coverage of deadly international conflict in Ukraine and Afghanistan to impactful local and national investigations, exposing threats to national security and holding the powerful to account throughout the country."

“Journalists bear witness to critical events in our world, and this past year was no different,” said Lisa R. Cohen, Director of the duPont-Columbia Awards. “From war zones abroad to battlegrounds here at home on the abortion front, or divisive politics, or the fight for racial equity, reporters were there to let the public see too.”

The winners will be announced in early 2023.

"In another year where the volume of news coming at us seems unrelenting, duPont Finalists have demonstrated the extraordinary breadth and depth of journalism that is still being produced during the most trying of times,” said Madhulika Sikka, duPont chair and former ABC News, NPR & Washington Post executive.

"The jury is proud to produce this list of urgent and contextual work that represents the very best of what the profession has to offer. "

NewsChannel 5's "Revealed" investigation exposed how special interests spend an estimated $60 million a year to influence state lawmakers, how legislative leaders engage in a fundraising frenzy in the hours before the legislature reconvenes and how well-connected lobbyists exercise influence over how laws are made.

That investigation included efforts by Michigan's ultraconservative Hillsdale College to reshape K-12 education in Tennessee, along with hidden camera video showing Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers at a reception with Gov. Bill Lee.

That hidden-camera investigation sparked a political uproar across the state.

In addition to Phil Williams, other members of the team include photojournalists Bryan Staples, Bob Stinnett and Mike Rose, along with producer Kevin Wisniewski. Michelle Bonnett is assistant news director over the investigative unit. Sandy Boonstra is news director, and Lyn Plantinga is NewsChannel 5's general manager.

Founded in 1942, the duPont-Columbia Awards uphold the highest standards in journalism by honoring winners annually, informing the public about those journalists' contributions and supporting journalism education and innovation.

SPECIAL SECTION: Revealed

Do you have information for our investigation? Email us: investigate@newschannel5.com