hawaiipublicradio.org
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement hopes for resolution on $34M marketing contract
Gov. David Ige has less than a month to resolve a major shift in the Hawaiʻi tourism marketing and management contract. Will there or won't there be a deal ironed out between the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement over a very lucrative multi-million dollar Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority contract?
