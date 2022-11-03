ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Denny's closes their east side location in Sioux Falls

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
If you're looking for a Denny's Grand Slam, there's now only one option in Sioux Falls, following the closure of the east-side location.

The former location was at 4001 E. 10th St. The other Denny's is located at 5201 Granite Lane and is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., located in the Flying J Travel Center in northern Sioux Falls.

It's been a rough go of things lately for the breakfast chain, which announced earlier in May that more than 300 of its locations had temporarily shuttered due to COVID-19, according to Business Insider. It's unknown how many of those opened back up.

There are 1,477 Denny's restaurants in the country, with more than a fourth of them located in California, according to ScrapeHero.

Argus Leader

Argus Leader

