ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Johnny Depp appeals verdict that awarded ex-wife Amber Heard $2M

By Julia Mueller
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0py81F_0ixnwELZ00

Johnny Depp is appealing part of the verdict that awarded his ex-wife, fellow actor Amber Heard, $2 million in the pair’s high-profile legal battle.

A jury in June partially sided with Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in compensatory damages in his libel lawsuit against Heard. But the jury also found that one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s lawyers had defamed Heard, and the actress was awarded $2 million.

The new appellate brief, filed Wednesday in the Virginia Court of Appeals, contests the $2 million in Heard’s favor, according to excerpts shared online by Law & Crime.

The brief argues the jury’s judgement “on that lone statement is erroneous” and that Heard’s case “was fatally flawed.”

The trial drew national attention as legal teams for Depp and Heard sparred in the weeks-long televised proceedings.

Depp had accused Heard of damaging his reputation in a 2 018 Washington Post op-ed about sexual violence, though she didn’t mention him by name in the piece.

Heard counterclaimed that Depp had damaged her reputation by calling her a liar.

The $2 million win Heard snagged accounted for statements by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, calling her allegations of abuse “ a hoax.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
RadarOnline

Rihanna SLAMMED For Inviting Accused Abuser Johnny Depp To Make Guest Appearance In Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Despite Trial Win

Rihanna got trashed by her usually die-hard fans after allowing accused abuser Johnny Depp in her Savage X Fenty fashion show despite the actor winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Followers were not impressed with Rihanna's decision, especially since she suffered abuse at the hands of then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009, and they sounded off on social media to air out their frustrations, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Distractify

New Photos of Johnny Depp Spark Concern From Fans Regarding His Health

Content warning: This article mentions alcohol and drug abuse. Following his successful high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots and released a joint album with guitarist Jeff Beck titled "18." The pair have since embarked on a tour together, playing gigs all over Europe and North America throughout 2022.
Bustle

Johnny Depp’s Savage X Fenty Appearance Has Twitter Rather... Confused

Ever since its conception in 2019, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show has become one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. The annual show is known to be a star-studded affair, with the likes of Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, and many more, having previously appeared in the Prime Video special. However, reports that Johnny Depp is to appear in Rihanna’s forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show have sparked a wave of controversy online.
Insider

Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna's upcoming Fenty x Savage show. Fans are questioning why the singer is platforming Depp following his polarizing trial against Amber Heard

A source confirmed to Insider that Johnny Depp will be appearing in Rihanna's next Savage x Fenty show. Fans are questioning the decision due to Depp's controversial trial against Amber Heard. Rihanna is now facing backlash for the move, particularly in light of her history with Chris Brown. Actor Johnny...
msn.com

Johnny Depp files appeal on Amber Heard's $2 million defamation claim

Johnny Depp filed for an appeal on Wednesday over Amber Heard’s earlier $2 million payout. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was awarded $10.35 million (£9.23 million) in damages after a June defamation trial - in which a jury ruled his ex-wife falsely claimed in a 2018 Washington Post article that he abused her.
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Heard Disappears From Twitter Following Takeover By Ex-Boyfriend Elon Musk

In all likelihood, Amber Heard will write a memoir some day. And hopefully, the book will turn out to be an indispensable guide for women who are struggling with the influence of toxic bros in their lives. Over the summer Heard’s trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp made headlines in both...
WANE 15

‘I know you’re at peace now’: Aaron Carter’s siblings mourn his death at 34

"I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick Carter wrote. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know."
LANCASTER, CA
WANE 15

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

Though Carter was not identified, officials responded to a drowning just before 11 a.m. in the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LANCASTER, CA
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy