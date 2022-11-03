Severe thunderstorms remain in the forecast today across most of Central Texas. Although not everyone will see severe weather and some of us may not even see rain, Central Texas is under it’s highest severe weather risk since Spring. Today’s highest severe weather chances come near and east of I-35 during the afternoon hours. We’ll have two separate chances of severe weather today. The first risk of severe storms comes from isolated-to-scattered storms near and east of I-35 with the second chance of strong storms arriving with a cold front during the late-afternoon and evening time period. Both rounds of strong storms could produce all types of severe weather, but the hail risk is lower with round two compared to round one.

