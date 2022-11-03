The Wonder is now in select theaters, and will stream on Netflix on Nov. 16. Director Sebastián Lelio has made some remarkable films, including Spanish-language drama Glora, its English-language remake Gloria Bell, and his tremendous 2018 Best Foreign Language Film Oscar winner A Fantastic Woman. Each one is both grounded and imaginative, with a lived-in, familiar quality that makes up for any lack of visual embellishments. Unfortunately his latest film, The Wonder, loses its familiarity in service of a mystery presented un-mysteriously, about a 19th century English nurse who travels to Ireland to investigate a miracle, unfurling a tale of deeply held beliefs and even deeper regrets that read like demons on paper, but play out as mere inconveniences in practice.

19 HOURS AGO