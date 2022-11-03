Read full article on original website
James Gunn Teases the Ambitious Future for the New DCU - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter after seeing many tweets wishing for "#SaveLegendsofTomorrow" and "#ReleaseTheAyerCut," and wanted to share that, while the team is open to "everything as we embark on this journey," the initial focus of the studio is on "the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects."
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Artist Kevin O'Neill Dead at 69
Kevin O'Neill, the groundbreaking artist and co-creator of titles like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Marshal Law, has died at age 69. UK retailer Gosh Comics revealed the news, noting that O'Neill recently passed away after a long illness. O'Neill enjoyed a long and prolific career in the British...
James Cameron Says Success of Avatar Sequels Will Determine Whether Fourth and Fifth Films Happen
Thirteeen years since the original film took the box office by storm, James Cameron is once again looking to capture movie magic with the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. The world of Pandora is supposed to see four more sequels after The Way of Water, but in a recent interview with Total Film magazine, Cameron placed some question marks on the future.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Cast Revealed as Production Begins on the Disney+ Series
Disney+ has not only announced that production on Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun, but it has also shared a cast list of the upcoming series, and it includes The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, and The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss. The news was shared on StarWars.com...
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals Its Spider-Punk Voice, And It's Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya is donning a pair of web slingers and joining the voice cast for Spider-Verse for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Kaluuya, revered for his work in films like Get Out and Black Panther, will voice Spider-Punk in the film. Spider-Punk, who's real name is Hobart "Hobie" Brown, first appeared in Marvel comics in 2015. He is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the citizens of New York in his own universe, sporting the same powers as Peter Parker but with a deep affinity for punk rock.
Gears of War Movie Announced on Netflix Alongside Adult Animated Series
Netflix is partnering with The Coalition to develop a Gears of War movie alongside an adult animated series. Netflix tweeted on its official account this morning, "Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow!"
One Piece Film Red Movie: Ending Explained
The One Piece Film: Red movie is out now in US theaters and other countries, which means we finally get to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in action and learn a little bit more about Shank’s past. Let’s break down the ending and how it fits in the long-running anime series.
Gran Turismo Movie Adds Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner
Sony's Gran Turismo film has added Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner, who was known as Ginger Spice in the group, to the cast. As reported by THR, Hounsou and Halliwell-Horner will be playing the parents of Archie Madekwe's character - a teenager and avid Gran...
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-6
Dangerous Liaisons premieres Nov. 6 on Starz, with one new episode weekly on Sundays. From the time-bending Outlander to an array of queens, Starz has cornered the historical romp market. A spin on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ popular 1782 novel, Les Liaisons dangereuses, is very much in the network’s passionate period wheelhouse. Thankfully, Dangerous Liaisons creator Harriet Warner’s adaptation isn’t simply retreading old ground and offers a reason to watch this version beyond its opulent aesthetic and attention to detail.
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day, BioWare Reveals Hidden Message
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
Andor Season 2 Begins Filming This Month, Will Take Us to Yavin
Andor creator Tony Gilroy has revealed not only that the second and final season of the Disney+ series will begin filming on November 21, but also that it would take us to Yavin on its way to connect with Rogue One. Speaking to Collider, Gilroy confirmed Luthen Rael actor Stellan...
God of War Release Will Coincide With An Actual Blood Moon Later This Week
The Moon will turn blood red on November 8, seemingly to herald the coming of God of War Ragnarök. Thankfully, the sanguine aspect will result from a total lunar eclipse, rather than the actual coming of the end of days. We hope. The long awaited sequel to Santa Monica...
Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Says Show Made Him Rethink How He Looks at the World
Squid Game lead actor Lee Jung-jae says he finds it sad that Squid Game has become such a popular show. The Netflix series became the streaming platform’s most-watched show and amassed 1.65 billion viewing hours within the first four weeks. Jung-jae says he, of course, appreciates the support people have shown towards the show, but it’s also bittersweet that so many relate to the show’s plot.
The Wonder Review
The Wonder is now in select theaters, and will stream on Netflix on Nov. 16. Director Sebastián Lelio has made some remarkable films, including Spanish-language drama Glora, its English-language remake Gloria Bell, and his tremendous 2018 Best Foreign Language Film Oscar winner A Fantastic Woman. Each one is both grounded and imaginative, with a lived-in, familiar quality that makes up for any lack of visual embellishments. Unfortunately his latest film, The Wonder, loses its familiarity in service of a mystery presented un-mysteriously, about a 19th century English nurse who travels to Ireland to investigate a miracle, unfurling a tale of deeply held beliefs and even deeper regrets that read like demons on paper, but play out as mere inconveniences in practice.
God of War Ragnarok Launch Stream - IGN Live
“God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison.” - God of War Ragnarok Review via Simon Cardy. The launch of God of War Ragnarok is finally here. With God of War being one of...
Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter - Nahida Story Quest
This genshin Impact walkthrough will take you through Nahida’s Story Quest. It can only be unlocked after you’ve completed the Chapter 3, Act 5: Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises Archon Quest. Dream of Awakening. After you’ve unlocked the quest, it’ll begin once you walk near Treasures Street...
Andy Serkis 'Really, Really' Enjoyed Rings of Power, Will Narrate Silmarillion Audiobook
Andy Serkis, who portrayed Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, had nice things to say about the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show airing over at Amazon. How to Watch Amazon Prime Video Content in the UAE?. Amazon Prime Video is available in...
Andor: Exclusive Featurette on Cassian's Battle Against the Empire
Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.
Elon Musk Planning on Unveiling Twitter Blue to India in Less Than a Month; Former CEO Jack Dorsey Blames Himself for Recent Layoffs and More
Elon Musk recently revealed that he hopes to introduce the Twitter Blue monthly subscription to users in India soon. After taking over the popular social media platform, the Tesla CEO has announced some major changes to Twitter, while also laying off a ton of its employees as well. One of...
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Official Featurette
Go behind the scenes of Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Kevin Feige, Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams/Ironheart), and more to learn more about the making of the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever...
