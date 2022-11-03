ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State football makes eight-figure economic impact in two weeks

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUcMo_0ixnw3ip00

JACKSON – Jackson State University generated two back-to-back winning weekends for the city of Jackson as the university celebrated its 2022 Homecoming and BoomBox Classic football home games. Visit Jackson officials estimate an economic impact to the city of $8.9 million and $4.4 million respectively for the JSU events.

“As the largest university in the city of Jackson and the state’s only urban research institution, we are excited that Jackson State University can contribute to the economic engine within our local community and the surrounding areas in such a meaningful way,” said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “The past two weeks were not only a win for JSU football and our students, faculty and staff, but also a win for the region. This is a great example of what can be accomplished when city, state and institutional leadership works together to show our visiting guests what Southern hospitality is all about.”

Adding to the festivities, JSU was selected to host the Week Nine broadcast of ESPN’s College GameDay live show, becoming the second on-campus HBCU visit for the organization. Fans arrived as early at 4 a.m. to get a prime spot for the popular show. Colorful and humorous signs filled the air as the Jackson State and Southern University marching bands and cheerleaders took turns entertaining the crowd. ESPN released statistics indicating more than 1.8 million viewers tuned into the show and 2.8 million viewers watched the final hour of the show, making the visit to “Thee I Love” the show’s best 9-week start since 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0vyH_0ixnw3ip00
Jackson State VP and Athletics Director Ashley Robinson. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

“It was an honor to get the call to host College Gameday and to continue to shine a spotlight on the great work that Coach Prime is doing with our young men,” said Vice President and Athletics Director Ashley Robinson . “The response from the Jackson community and our visiting guests has been overwhelming. Being featured was a great opportunity to pique the curiosity of those who want to know what makes Jackson State one of America’s premiere institutions.”

Although JSU’s regular home season has ended, there is the possibility that the school may host the SWAC Championship at the end of November. If JSU is selected to serve as the host location, tickets will become available at www.GoJSUTigers.com .

The post Jackson State football makes eight-figure economic impact in two weeks appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
prentissheadlight.com

The Pig is back

Piggly Wiggly is returning to Prentiss! The company bought the Prentiss Ramey’s Marketplace and will take possession of it this week. The store will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 27 so pricing can be updated and register systems can be changed. According to the website, the store will...
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy