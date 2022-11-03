Insider: Why Colts are subbing Shaquille Leonard in for Bobby Okereke, not Zaire Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are trying to gradually work All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard back into the lineup now that he’s healthy enough to play, and as part of that plan, Indianapolis played Leonard at his old weak-side linebacker spot, substituting in place of Bobby Okereke rather than Zaire Franklin in the middle.

Indianapolis made the same move the first time Leonard returned to the lineup against Tennessee.

Leonard has always been a weak-side linebacker in the NFL, but the move came as something of a surprise because defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has been open about his belief that Leonard fits best as a Mike, or middle, linebacker in the scheme the Colts are running now.

In fact, Bradley still believes Leonard fits best at the Mike, the spot Franklin has thrived this season.

“I think Shaq’s ideal position, if you look at the history of our style of defense, the Mike linebacker is the guy that’s around the ball a lot, like a Bobby Wagner, Fred Warner. … we had Denzel Perryman,” Bradley said. “Those guys are around the ball. In an ideal world, yeah, we came in and were saying he would be the Mike because he’s going to be around the ball a lot.”

Leonard played the weak side in former coordinator Matt Eberflus’s scheme for the same reason.

Put Leonard around the ball as many times as possible and big plays are bound to happen, like the critical interception Leonard made Sunday off of an errant Taylor Heinicke throw forced by Tyquan Lewis.

“The challenge for us as coaches, we want him on the field,” Bradley said. “He makes things happen when he’s on the field, but we have this progression that we want to take to help him out so when he’s out there consistently, he’s at his best.”

According to Bradley, that’s the reason Leonard has been stepping into the game in place of Okereke, rather than Franklin.

Leonard made four tackles and the interception in 24 snaps Sunday; Okereke finished with seven tackles in 37 snaps. For the season, Franklin ranks third in the NFL with 80 tackles, and Okereke isn’t far behind, tied for eighth with 72 tackles.

The Colts believe that playing Leonard on the weak side right now will help him get back to his All-Pro form.

“I don’t want to get into too much of it, but just as far as his progression, some of the things we’re going to ask him to do, and that he has done in the past, and keep him in that comfort level,” Bradley said. “It can change from week to week, but that was one of the areas we felt like would be good for him, as far as comfort level, understanding what is asked of him and where he could perform at a high level.”

Leonard is hoping his role continues to grow.

But he deferred any decision-making on his playing time this week against New England to the Colts coaching staff.

“That’s not my job,” Leonard said. “My job is to play as many plays as they allow me to play, and hopefully go out there and do it as well as I can. Hopefully, I earn their trust, hopefully they see I’m improving, and I can play more snaps. If not, I’ve just got to embrace whatever role they ask me to do and be the leader in that aspect.”

Bradley believes Leonard is progressing.

When he watched Leonard on film this week, the Colts defensive coordinator thought his star linebacker looked better than he had in limited action against Tennessee, the first time Leonard returned to the field this season.

Bradley thinks Leonard is the best linebacker in the league when he’s at full strength. Last season, the Colts were second in the NFL in takeaways with 33 as Leonard produced an NFL-high 8 forced fumbles to go with 4 interceptions. This season they're 22nd in takeaways with 8.

The coaching staff’s job is to get Leonard there as soon as possible.

“It’s two-fold: One, he’s coming back from the injury; two, he’s also learning the defense,” Bradley said. “He’s had a ton of walk-throughs, but it’s nothing like going out there and playing. It’s that gradual, keep feeding him, keep seeing him getting better and better, getting a better feel out there. It’s bringing him to where he’s back to an ‘A,’ and it’s a process we’re doing to get him there where he gains confidence in not only his ability physically, but also understanding the game.”

The Colts already had Franklin, Okereke and E.J. Speed playing well before Leonard's return.

But the defense needs the player who can, and does, take the ball away at any time.