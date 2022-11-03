I did a huge Shein haul for fall including Skims top dupes and really nice quality jackets

AN influencer has shared an enormous Shein autumn and winter haul, including Skims top dupes and high-quality jackets.

Amber Knight, a fashion maven, shared the huge haul with her 117k YouTube followers.

First, she picked up a Skims top dupe ($6) in multiple colors in size XS.

"I have a little white one on, which I love, but I picked black and grey up," she said, holding up the black and grey colorways ($6).

"They're just really nice with joggers, obviously you can layer them," she explained.

"They're just perfect all around."

She mentioned how impossible it has been to acquire a few of the official Skims items.

"I feel like these little grey ones are just so hard to get ahold of, so I'm glad now I found them on Shein," she said.

She noted that the shirts were the perfect cropped length, not skin-tight, and could be worn year-round.

The influencer mentioned that recently she's been on a grey kick after a long period of avoiding the color.

"Grey never used to be my thing and I never used to like wearing grey, but for some reason, I have just become obsessed with wearing grey this autumn," she explained.

"I think it's going to be the color of the season."

For that reason, she picked up a set of a grey, corduroy shirt and a pair of baggy trousers in a size XS ($30).

After changing into the set she noted that she would not wear the two pieces together, but would happily wear them with other pieces.

Continuing on the grey obsession, she showed off an ashy 3/4 zip ($29) sweatshirt that has zippers on both ends down the middle.

She ordered the sweatshirt from the Dazy section of Shein in a size medium and recommended sizing up on the brand.

"Always say, if you're ordering from the Dazy section of Shein, just check the sizes because they do come up small," she said.

Next, she moved on to a more basic, knitted grey jumper in a size medium ($15).

"It is the softest thing ever, it's not a thick knit, it's quite a fine knit, but it's so soft," she gushed.

Another sweater she grabbed was a simple beige ($20) piece with a side pocket in a size medium.

"To me, this is the perfect sweater ever, it's baggy, it's oversized, it's super warm and comfortable," she said.

Moving on to bottoms, Amber tried on a pair of textured wide-leg trousers in a size XS that she envisioned styling with a pair of heels ($18).

For cover-ups and jackets, she started off with a light, cream zip-up hoodie with a small "Friendly" patch in a size small ($30).

"This one is really nice quality, it's nice and thick and I just really like the color of it," she said.

Transitioning from classier pieces to streetwear, she showed off a cream and green fleece jacket ($40).

"I love the block color in it, and on the bottom as well you can do that thing," she said, tugging at the double zippers.

She ordered the jacket in an XL, which she found comparable to a US 12.

Sticking to the cream theme, next was a pair of straight-legged ribbed trousers ($18).

The 5 foot 3 influencer noted that the trousers might be too long for more petite girls.

"They are actually quite long but I like my trousers to be long," she said.

Next came a monochrome black and white puffer ($42).

She was impressed by the quality of the quilted jacket, noting its faux leather interior.

Another jacket she picked up was a mocha and black puffer in a small ($41).

She adored the jacket's fit, and only had one complaint about the cuffed sleeves, which she wasn't a fan of.

To coordinate with the previous "Friendly" hoodie, she also picked up the matching puffer jacket in a size medium ($44).

"Literally feel like a marshmallow, it's super comfy," she said.

Next was the item that she was most excited about: a blue-grey vest puffer in a size large ($35).

She excitedly discussed her plans to style the vest with a grey hoodie underneath the vest but noted that she should have purchased it in a size small instead.

Next, she picked up a pair of black cargo trousers ($17).

"Quite thin, so they're not cargo material, but they're baggy straight-legged and will go with so many things," she said.

Last but definitely not least: a pair of cowboy boots ($49).

"My nan's got a big birthday coming up, a cowboy-themed party, so got myself some cowboy boots," she explained.

Her followers were obsessed with the items and took to the comments to thank her.

"Always love your Shein hauls! so obsessed with your channel right now," said one commenter.

"Yes the monochrome jacket is so cool love it too!" said another.