ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

How To Watch WWE: Crown Jewel Live in 2022

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xe1q9_0ixnvpbJ00

WWE: Crown Jewel is fast approaching, and fans could not be more excited. The matches between McIntyre and Kross, as well as the faceoff between Bianca Belair and Bayley, will finally see their conclusion. Multiple storylines are coming together for what’s sure to be an explosive day.

There will be eight matches total, including the much-anticipated Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul singles match. If you’re hoping for Steel Cage Matches, you’re in luck! There will also be three tag team matches.

The event will air exclusively on Peacock and the WWE Network, but the good news is that you don’t need cable. You can sign up to watch Peacock for a low monthly price — but you need to hurry because this is one Crown Jewel you don’t want to miss.

Watch WWE: Crown Jewel 2022 Live Here

Where can you stream WWE: Crown Jewel?

Streaming Service Price Free Trial
Sling TV * $40+ No
Peacock $4.99+ Yes
WWE Network $9.99 No
*Our preferred service

What channels show WWE: Crown Jewel?

Since WWE: Crown Jewel is a pay-per-view event , there are only two places to watch it: on Peacock, or through the WWE Network. WWE fans will get the most mileage out of the WWE Network since it includes a huge amount of content, but it’s part of Peacock as well. However, you can also order the event through Sling TV , though it’s a PPV event that costs $44.99.

Watch WWE: Crown Jewel on Sling TV (our preferred service)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWv3y_0ixnvpbJ00
Sling
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $40 31+ No
Sling Blue $40 41+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

Sling is a great streaming service for a lot of things, including wrestling — but it won’t air Crown Jewel free of charge. This is a pay-per-view service, so you’ll have to pay the cost upfront. That said, there’s a lot of wrestling to be had during the rest of the year with Sling Blue for just $40 per month.

You can also combine both Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $55 per month total, and customize your package with optional add-ons. Sling TV provides fantastic value for a sports fan, with more content than more niche packages like WWE Network.

Watch WWE: Crown Jewel 2022 Live Here

Other ways to watch the WWE: Crown Jewel live

  • Peacock
  • WWE Network

WWE: Crown Jewel 2022 schedule

WWE: Crown Jewel 2022 will air on November 5th at 12 PM EST.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy