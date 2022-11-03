ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

76ers tip off rough stretch vs. Knicks without James Harden

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYPOT_0ixnvkQu00

The Philadelphia 76ers learned Wednesday night how difficult it can be to play two games without Joel Embiid.

Not even 24 hours later, the Sixers learned they’ll have to figure out how to play a lot longer without James Harden.

Harden will be on the sidelines Friday night, when the 76ers are scheduled to host the New York Knicks in the first game of the season between the longtime rivals.

Both teams were off Thursday after falling at home Wednesday. The 76ers trailed for the final 42 minutes of a 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Knicks blew a 23-point first-half lead in a 112-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Harden appeared to be his usual self while helping to shoulder the load without Embiid on Wednesday night. He finished with 24 points and a team-high 10 assists while playing just over 35 minutes — figures right in line with his seasonal averages of 22.0 points and 10.0 assists in 36.8 minutes per game.

But ESPN reported Thursday afternoon that Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain against the Wizards and is expected to miss a month.

The injury comes as the 76ers begin to embark upon a challenging November schedule. After facing the Knicks, Philadelphia is slated to play nine straight games against teams that either reached the playoffs or fell in the play-in tournament last season.

The 76ers struggled Wednesday in their second straight game without defending NBA scoring champion Embiid, who has not been with the team as he battles a non-COVID illness.

Philadelphia shot 46.4 percent and got outrebounded 43-32 Wednesday without Embiid, who ranked fifth in the NBA in rebounding last season.

“I think it’s the right thing that we’re doing now,” 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday night. “Ultimately, I think that started before COVID had actually started and I think it’s the right thing because teams used to go on road trips and one guy would get sick and the next thing you know, the whole team eventually got sick. And so I think we’re doing the right thing, except for your key guys aren’t around sometimes and that hurts you.”

The Knicks had an unexpected opportunity to take on an undermanned opponent Wednesday night, when All-Star guard Trae Young suffered a left eye contusion while contesting a drive to the basket by Julius Randle early in the third quarter.

Young was sidelined for just under 13 minutes. But the Hawks, who completed their comeback by taking a 66-65 lead on a layup by Young moments before he got hurt, outscored the Knicks 31-22 with Young on the bench. They extended their lead to as many as 19 points following his return with 7:04 left in the game.

The loss was the third straight for the Knicks and continued a discouraging trend of frittering away big leads. New York has lost a game in which it led by at least 23 points five times in the last 30 seasons — but three times this calendar year.

“We were up 23 or whatever it was and they obviously cut that down,” Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said. “We were easing our way into the second half and they were putting their foot to the pedal. They were going 100 miles an hour and we were going 50. We’ve got to do better at that point.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Nash could get opportunity with another NBA team?

After getting fired by the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash may be finding himself some ten hours south. Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford told reporters over the weekend that he has invited Nash to hang out around the Hornets. Clifford added that he hopes Nash can “spend a few days with us and kind of watch and give me his thoughts on things,” per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy