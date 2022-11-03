ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball Live in 2022

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is known for a lot of things, and its Tar Heels are one of them. The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the most consistent in the NCAA, and the only team to have reached at least one Final Four for nine straight decades. Other schools have only managed seven at best. The Tar Heels also landed in two Final Fours for six straight decades, and have a better average win ratio per season than any other team.

With a relatively new head coach (Hubert Davis only took over last year), the Tar Heels are poised to send ripples through the conference in this upcoming season. They ended last year as the National Runner-Up, but both the team and Coach Davis are eager to see a full victory.

If you’re wondering how to keep up with the action, you’re in the right place. You can catch almost all of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ games through a streaming service that carries ESPN, CBS, and the ACC Network.

Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels Live Games Here

Where can you stream almost all of the North Carolina Tar Heels games?

Streaming Service Price Free Trial
Sling TV $40+ No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ Yes
Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ Yes
YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

What channels show North Carolina Tar Heels games?

Most of the Tar Heels’ games will air either on the ACC Network, CBS, or ESPN. As long as you have a streaming service that supports those, you’re in good shape. Not sure where to look? Start with a service like FuboTV , Sling TV , YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM , or Hulu + Live TV . With a relatively low monthly cost, you can watch your alma mater dominate the court.

Watch North Carolina Tar Heels games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DuOM_0ixnvifS00
Sling
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $40 31+ No
Sling Blue $40 41+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

If you only pick one streaming service, Sling TV is a great option. It’s affordable, with plans starting at just $40 per month. Sling Orange is likely your best bet, as it caters more to college basketball fans; on the other hand, if you combine it with Sling Orange & Blue for $55 per month, you can watch both college and pro sports .

You’ll need the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month if you want to watch the ACC Network, but it comes with a few other bonuses like ESPNU. While there’s no free trial, Sling TV is offering half off the first month’s cost for a limited time.

Other ways to watch the North Carolina Tar Heels live this season

North Carolina Tar Heels 2022 schedule

You can find the full North Carolina Tar Heels schedule here on ESPN.com.

