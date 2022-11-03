New Holland will open additional brewpub in Battle Creek next spring

BATTLE CREEK — New Holland Brewing Co. has announced plans to continue its growth by opening a new brewpub in Battle Creek.

The location is expected to open in spring 2023 and will include the brewpub, micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery with menu options from existing locations, small-batch releases of beers, and spirits produced on-site.

Sheila Cunningham, director of retail operations at New Holland, said the new brewpub is expected to create close to 75 jobs, including an ongoing search for a general manager, executive chef and more.

The brewpub will feature a 4,000-square-foot beer garden with permanent cover and radiant heaters for year-round outdoor dining, fire features, yard games and more.

“When we began this project nearly three years ago, no one could have predicted the challenges we faced — the COVID pandemic and the resulting supply chain and construction issues,” said Brett VanderKamp, chief executive officer at New Holland. “A huge thanks to the Battle Creek community for their continued support; we are excited to open our doors in Battle Creek this spring.”

New Holland was first established in 1997 in Holland. Today, the company has close to 500 employees with craft brewing and distilling offerings sold across the country and around the globe.

Following completion of the new site, New Holland will have pubs in Holland, Grand Rapids and Battle Creek — plus tasting rooms in Saugatuck and South Haven.

— Austin Metz is a former Holland Sentinel reporter.