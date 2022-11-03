ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Heat have eyes on Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEV3p_0ixnvV8t00

Watch out for Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton.

That sentence is certainly top of mind for the Miami Heat, who visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Haliburton, Indiana’s 6-foot-5 point guard, leads the Pacers in scoring (21.9), assists (9.4) and steals (1.6).

A third-year pro, Haliburton averaged 13.0 points as a rookie and 15.3 last season. He has also improved each year with his assist totals, going from 5.3 as a rookie to 8.2 last season to his current and impressive pace.

Haliburton is also shooting 94.6 percent on free throws and 44.9 percent on 3-pointers.

“He’s got an amazing skill set,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.

Carlisle said other players around the NBA have remarked how quickly Haliburton plays.

“Wow, this guy plays fast,” Carlisle said. “He moves it quickly.”

Haliburton, 22, has formed a terrific backcourt with 20-year-old rookie Bennedict Mathurin, the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft.

Mathurin, who was born in Montreal and played his college ball at Arizona, is second on the Pacers in scoring (20.4). He is shooting 42.9 percent on 3-pointers and 86.4 percent on free throws.

The Pacers are also getting good production from veteran Buddy Hield, who is third on the team in scoring (17.8) and second in assists (4.1).

Even so, the Pacers are off to a slow start overall, losing five of their eight games. They have not escaped controversy, either, as power forward Myles Turner went on a podcast and said the Lakers should “take a hard look” at making a trade with the Pacers.

“I know what I can provide for a team,” said Turner, who is averaging 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in three games since recovering from an ankle injury.

The Heat, meanwhile, have no such internal controversy. The closest thing to controversy was Tyler Herro’s tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left, which led Miami to a 110-107 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Sacramento coach Mike Brown said he believes Herro traveled on the play.

Brown did say, however, that Herro is a “great player,” and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra would not disagree with that point.

“That was a big-time shot,” Spoelstra said of Herro’s step-back, pump-fake 3-pointer. “My only criticism was that he left a couple of seconds on the clock.”

That didn’t matter, though, as the Kings failed to score on their final possession, giving the Heat consecutive wins for the first time this season.

The Heat won on Wednesday without their leading scorer, Jimmy Butler (21.5), who sat out due to a sore left hip. He is expected to return to action against Indiana, but no official announcement has been made.

Herro, who was poked in his left eye in a win over Golden State on Tuesday, is obviously seeing just fine. Against the Kings, he made 12 of 21 shots from the floor and added 12 rebounds for just his second career double-double.

For the season, Herro is averaging 18.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His rebounds are on pace to be a career high, and the same can be said for his 47.8 percent shooting percentage.

A fourth-year pro, Herro is still just 22 years old, which means Heat coaches believe there is significant upside left in his game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy