Waco, TX

George and Flagler named to NABC DI Player of the Year watch list

By Parker Rehm
 4 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Two Baylor standouts are receiving preseason recognition.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced their preseason watch list for the Player of the Year award and Baylor guards Keyonte George and Adam Flagler cracked the list.

Baylor basketball begins their season against Mississippi Valley State Delta College on Monday, November 7th at 11:00 a.m.

