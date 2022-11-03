ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Man Suspected Of Murdering 48-Year-Old Brockton Woman Dies In Hospital

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago

A man suspected of murdering a 48-year-old woman in the driveway of her Brockton home has died in the hospital, authorities said.

Joao Correia, age 56, was in custody for the murder of Veronica Goncalves, who was found dead in the driveway of 342 Crescent Street in Brockton just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, as previously reported by Daily Voice .

Responding officers found Goncalves bleeding with obvious signs of trauma to her head, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz reports. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation suggests Goncalves was targeted, Cruz said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Goncalves' official cause of death, Cruz said.

Joao Correia, who was in critical condition at an area hospital, was identified as the suspect later that day. He died in the hospital Wednesday night, Cruz said.

The investigation is ongoing between

Westport, CT
