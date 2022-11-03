ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Hmong New Year, Trout Bout, more: November events in San Joaquin County you don’t want to miss

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
 4 days ago
“Rich Turner: How I saw It” exhibition at The Haggin Museum

Local photographer and former Stockton Record photojournalist Rich Turner will be displaying his work over the decades at The Haggin Museum.

He'll be unveiling photographs over the years he took in Antarctica as a Navy photographer, work done at The Record and Roseville Press-Tribune as a newspaper journalist and his self-employed work done since 1990. Short narratives will accompany the photographs with the stories behind them.

When: 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1:30-9 p.m. Thursday (first and third Thursday of the month) Nov. 3 through Jan. 15

Where: Haggin Museum, 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton

Admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors and military, $5 students with ID and youth, Free children under 10-years-old and museum members

Information: hagginmuseum.org/exhibitions/rich-turner-how-i-saw-it/

Annual Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival

The 24th annual Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival is back this November with wildlife tours, live animal displays, an art show and vendors. Bird enthusiasts can choose from different tours offered over the two-day festival with a few tours also offered on Friday.

When: Times vary, Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St. Square, Lodi

Admission: Free

Information: lodisandhillcrane.org/about-the-festival/

Village Barber Shop Annual Veteran’s Day Celebration

The Village Barber Shop in Lincoln Center will be honoring those who serve and have served the country with its 16th annual Veteran’s Day Celebration. There will be a flyover around 1:15 p.m., DJ and raffle prizes and small bites from Midgley's Public House. There will be commemorative fundraising shirts on sale. All proceeds to benefit local charities.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Village Barber Shop at Lincoln Center, 409 Lincoln Center, Stockton

Admission: Free

Information: www.facebook.com/V.B.S409/

Día De Los Muertos at Weberstown Mall

The Weberstown Mall is celebrating Día De Los Muertos with an event on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the JC Penney Court. There will be a community ofrenda, live entertainment, and a kid zone with face painting.

When: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Weberstown Mall, 4950 Pacific Ave., Stockton

Admission: Free

Information: weberstown.com/events

Stockton Hmong New Year

A family-friendly three-day festival celebrating the Stockton Hmong New Year with cultural performances, music, and a sports tournament at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Ashley Thao will be opening the festival with Hmong traditional music and United Band will provide more entertainment.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: The Stockton 99 Speedway, 4105 N. Wilson Way, Stockton

Admission: $5 Adults and children over 6-years-old, Free Seniors and children under 5-years-old, $5 Parking fee

Information: www.facebook.com/LFCE.StocktonHmongNY

Veterans Day Tribute

The annual Veterans Day Tribute presented by The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County will honor those who have served the country at the Bob Hope Theatre with a ceremony and with guest speaker Veteran Army Captain Josh Hunsucker.

The event is free and open to the community. The doors will open at 9:45 a.m. and at 10:45 the ceremony will begin.

When: 9:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main Street, Stockton

Admission: Free

Information: www.stocktonlive.com/events/detail/veterans-day-celebration-1

Lincoln Center Christmas Faire

A family-friendly one-day event at Lincoln Center with a Santa visit, Chug-a-Bug Train rides, live reindeer, snow, and more.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Lincoln Center, 374 Lincoln Center, Stockton

Admission: Free

Information: www.facebook.com/LincolnCenterShops

‘Jurassic Park’ at The Bob Hope Theatre

The Friends of the Fox is showing “Jurassic Park,” a film based on the 1990 novel “Jurassic Park,” at the Bob Hope Theatre on Sunday, Nov.13. The film is based on an island off Costa Rica with dinosaurs. The film stars Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant a paleontologist, and Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, a paleobotanist. They are both invited to the island to certify the dinosaur's park safety prior to opening to the public.

Complimentary drinks and snacks as well as a tour of the theater after the film is offered by Friends of the Fox. Dave Moreno will be at the Mighty Morton organ at 1:30 p.m. and master of ceremonies Matías Bombal will kick off the movie at 2 p.m.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton

Admission: $12 adults, $6 children aged 12 and younger

Information: www.stocktonlive.com/events/detail/fof-jurassic-park

‘Rodney Carrington: Let Me In!’ at the Bob Hope Theatre

Rodney Carrington, an American Comedian, actor, country music artist and songwriter will be making a stop in Stockton for his “Rodney Carrington: Let Me In!” tour.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Bob Hope Fox Theatre, 242 E. Main Street, Stockton

Admission: $46+

Information: www.ticketmaster.com/event/

Yukiko Matsuyama at The Haggin

Yukiko Matsuyama, the international recording artist, will be visiting the Hagging Museum. Delivering the sounds of the ancient 7th-century koto while incorporating jazz, pop, and new-age elements into her music. Matsuyama has performed at the Latin Grammy Awards with Shakira and has worked with other artists.

Enjoy a special guest visit and live music as part of their first and third Thursday events. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine before the program begins.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Haggin Museum, 1201 N Pershing Ave, Stockton

Admission: $8 Adults, $7 Seniors and military, $5 students with ID and youth, Free children under 10-years-old and museum members

Information:hagginmuseum.org/events/yukiko-matsuyama-2/

Annual Fine Arts Festival

The 27th Fine Arts Festival is back this year at the Spanos Community Center at St. Basil’s Greek Church with a free two-day event. The festival sponsored by the San Joaquin Potters Guild is back with handcrafted clay, glass, wood, unique jewelry, wearable art and much more.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Spanos Community Center at St. Basil’s Greek Church, 920 W. March Lane, Stockton

Admission: Free

Information: sjpg.org/

Jo Koy at Stockton Arena

Jo Koy, the American stand-up comedian and actor will be at the Stockton Arena with his “Funny Is Funny World Tour.” He has a stand-up comedy special on Netflix called “Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot” among other specials on the popular streaming service site.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: Stockton Arena, 248 W Fremont St, Stockton

Admission: $32+

Information: www.ticketmaster.com/event/

Annual Trout Bout

The annual Trout Bout is back this November with more than 2,000 lbs. of trout planted at the Oak Grove Regional Park prior to the tournament. An event by the San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation and the Delta Fly Fishers. There will be prizes in categories for youth and adults.

The Oak Grove 10-acre lake will be open for youth 15-years-old and under to fish for free. There is no registration fee required. A $5 fishing permit fee and a valid CA fishing license are required for youth 16-years-old and over.

There will be a five-trout limit. All State Fish and Game laws apply. Fishing equipment must be supplied by participants. There is a $6 parking fee. The gates will open at 6:15 a.m., derby registration to close at 10 a.m. with the last weigh-in at 12:30 p.m., and prizes to follow.

When: 6:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Oak Grove Regional Park, 4520 W 8 Mile Rd, Stockton

Admission: Free youth 15-years-old and under, $5 fishing permit fee and fishing license required for youth 16-years-old and over, $6 parking fee

Information: www.sjparks.com/events

Stockton Annual Thanksgiving Run & Walk Against Hunger

The Stockton Annual Run & Walk Against Hunger is back this year in downtown Stockton with its 18th year. The event will benefit The Emergency Food Bank. This year’s fundraiser is presented by the Aaron Judge All-Rise Foundation.

Race day registration begins at 6:30 a.m., the Kids Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. and at 8:30 a.m. the 5K Run/ Walk and the 10K Run begin. Registration fees start at $45 for adults and $20 for children. To register visit: www.runagainsthunger.org/Register-Now

When: 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24

Where: Downtown Stockton

Admission: $45+ Adults, $20+ Children

Information: www.runagainsthunger.org/

Santa visits The Primitive Barn

Santa is visiting The Primitive Barn for a free meet and greet from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Take your own photos during the meet and greet. Admission and parking are free. A donation is suggested to help with the reindeer feed.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: The Primitive Barn, 19783 Hwy 26, Linden

Admission: Free

Information: www.facebook.com/events/

‘Yuridia - Pa’ Luego Es Tarde’ tour at the Bob Hope Theatre

Mexican singer Yuridia will be visiting the Bob Hope Theatre as part of her “Yuridia - Pa’ Luego Es Tarde” tour. Yuridia is one of the best-selling Mexican artists in the current music industry. According to Billboard, her “Pa’ Luego Es Tarde” new album made No. 7 in Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Bob Hope Fox Theatre, 242 E. Main Street, Stockton

Admission: $46+

Information: www.ticketmaster.com/event/

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas at the Bob Hope Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller will be in Stockton as part of their Christmas tour performing the sounds of Christmas with rock, woodwinds, violins, and drums. Chip Davis, a Grammy award winner created the show featuring Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics. The group recently celebrated their 35th year since the release of their first Christmas album.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29

Where: Bob Hope Fox Theatre, 242 E. Main Street, Stockton

Admission: $32+

Information: www.ticketmaster.com/event/

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

