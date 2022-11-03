Read full article on original website
Mayor Payton, Councilman Corrales speak about Hogan Park controversy
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hogan Park is crumbling. Its fields need resurfacing. Its benches need replacing. Its sinks need repairing. “I get what the [Midland Quality of Place Conservancy’s] side is, and I get what the City of Midland’s side is,” said Councilman At-Large Dan Corrales. The...
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
District 2-6A volleyball awards released
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The following Midland and Odessa volleyball athletes were named to the 2-6A All-District teams, as voted on by the coaches:. Outstanding Defensive Specialist: Marisa Calzada, Legacy. Newcomer of the Year: Rayah Coy, Legacy. Coach of the Year: Gillian Herrera (Permian) & Rachel Anglin (Legacy) 1st Team...
Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy
Hogan Park Project becomes surprising flashpoint in Midland mayoral race
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Reporter-Telegram op-ed written by Midland Councilwoman Robin Poole created confusion about the actual cost of the Hogan Park Project. The project would upgrade Hogan Park’s dilapidating scenery by creating seven miles of trails, completely revamping the sports fields, building a splash pad for kids, and adding some slick new dog parks.
Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!
It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
Abbott visits Midland in final campaign stretch, sees large show of support
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Governor Greg Abbott visited the Permian Basin Friday to kick off the final stretch of his campaign, ahead of Election Day next week and a large group of voters turned out to show support for the candidate seeking his third term. Abbott’s visit was held at Michael’s Charcoal Grill on W Wadley […]
Local program aims to improve life for veterans
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As we head toward veterans day, the Permian Warrior Partnership program is dedicated to improve life for veterans and their families in the Permian Basin. The Permian Warrior partnership’s goal is to connect veterans and their families with resources like housing, higher education, employment, health and more....
Gulf War veteran John Mumby passes through Big Spring on his walk across Texas
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring got a visit today from Gulf War veteran John Mumby... ...who has been walking a long way across Texas. But all that walking isn’t for nothing. John Mumby is a proud Army veteran who served for ten years and served in the...
Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?
It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
Lucchese Bootmaker opens in Midland
A new place to get handcrafted boots, wallets, clothes and much more just opened in Midland. Lucchese Bootmaker is now open off of Big Spring Street near Pine Avenue (2705 N. Big Spring Street). It’s a company with now 19 stores, the first one being founded all the way back in 1883 just outside of […]
American Legion of Midland host Veterans Night
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Veterans Night included a chili cook off, free meal for veterans, games, karaoke, live music, raffles and fun. With Veterans’ Day next week, member of the Midland American Legion, Alicia Anderson, said tonight was organized to honor veterans who serve as America’s heroes. “The...
An Open Letter To the Dangerous Speed Demons On 191 Going Into Midland
Look, I get it. We live in a fast-paced world. It is always hurry up and wait. We are all trying to get somewhere and doing the best we can to find the quickest way to get there. But let me tell you right now, with all of the road construction going on in Midland and Odessa, driving through it all makes me nervous. I'm trying to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen with race car drivers flying past me.
Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive
AUSTIN, TX -- Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Antonio Gonzalez has been named November’s Featured Fugitive. The reward is increased this month to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and...
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons defeat Western New Mexico on Senior Night
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In the final home game of the regular season, the UTPB Falcons defeated Western New Mexico 37-14 now sitting at 4-4 in conference.
Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The latest reports from Apartment List, rent is going up in the Midland-Odessa area. Over the last 12 months, rent has increased nearly 23 percent in Odessa alone. Currently, the average rent in Odessa is $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Those numbers...
‘One of a kind’: Beloved Monahans Road Ranger general manager, 50, remembered after deadly crash
Donald Simmons, Jr. was a charismatic boss & a goofy father MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Donald Simmons Jr. lived in West Texas for less than a year. It surely did not feel that way. The 50-year-old general manager at Road Ranger along I-20 in Monahans had a magnetic charisma. Strangers quickly became his friends. Coworkers […]
Midland Memorial Hospital host ‘Find a Job Friday’
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Anyone looking to be employed Midland Memorial Hospital could be the place, MMH hosts these job fairs the first Friday of every month. HR Coordinator at MMH, Candi Gordon, said these events serve to let the community know what positions are available at the hospital. “This...
