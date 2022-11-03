Look, I get it. We live in a fast-paced world. It is always hurry up and wait. We are all trying to get somewhere and doing the best we can to find the quickest way to get there. But let me tell you right now, with all of the road construction going on in Midland and Odessa, driving through it all makes me nervous. I'm trying to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen with race car drivers flying past me.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO