On Friday December 16, 2022 Asheville FM will host a Listening Party at Citizen Vinyl, 14 O’Henry Street celebrating the release of “Real People Great Radio Volume 1”, a compilation LP that showcases some of Asheville North Carolina’s most exciting new groups and performers. The project was made possible through a partnership with Drop of Sun Studios, where the songs were produced and recorded and Citizen Vinyl, where the albums were manufactured.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO