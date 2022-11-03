Milwaukee police found a 42-year-old man who suffers from a medical condition who was reported as critically missing Thursday.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12 .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police find critically missing man