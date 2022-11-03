ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

City of El Paso hiring for lifeguards, offers $1K sign-on bonus, training

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting lifeguard training courses and lifeguard readiness program courses to prepare participants to receive certification and become lifeguards with the City of El Paso. The courses and program will be offered during the Fall/Winter...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers support to business start ups

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Audi of El Paso Fashion Week returns with 20 store showcase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fashion week is back in the Borderland. Audi of El Paso Fashion Week is happening from Wednesday through Sunday. Laura Rayborn, Owner of Laura's Productions, said this event will be a fun night out. "With the pandemic, we didn't do a lot of fashion...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

FOX Lounge: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the FOX Lounge thanks to our new sponsor The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso!. The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will kick off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting, live entertainment, and of Course Santa on Friday November 1st at 6 PM.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash shuts down I-10 west 19B exit in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Interstate 10 west at downtown exit 19B is closed due to a crash Monday night, according to TxDOT. The exit ramp is closed, TxDOT added. One vehicle was involved and one person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, emergency fire dispatch said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8

The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sunland Park Fire responds to hundreds of border rescues a year

SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — The immigration crisis on the U.S-Mexico Border is a federal-level issue that the small fire department in Sunland Park, New Mexico is taking on at the local level. The City of Sunland Park is nestled right on the Texas-New Mexico state line, but also...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Crash causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash is causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo Monday morning. The right two lanes are closed. Back up is to Chelsea. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the area is expected to clear up in two hours. It's unknown...
EL PASO, TX

