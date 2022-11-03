Read full article on original website
Just Between Friends Holds Local Sale, Families Save and Make Money Selling Gently-Used Items
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Just Between Friends (JBF), North America’s largest and leading children’s and maternity pop-up consignment community marketplace, will hold a sale in Alachua from Thursday, November 10 through Sunday, November 13. Located at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, the sale provides local families with a way to save and make money by selling gently-used children’s items.
Florida Department of Health in Alachua County Providing Lifesaving Naloxone to Reduce Substance Abuse Deaths
Press release from Alachua County on behalf of Florida Department of Health in Alachua County. ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County (DOH-Alachua) is announcing the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits. This lifesaving medication could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose. Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that are administered even without a health care professional present.
Single-member District supporters allege that NAACP is committing violations of election law and Cornell’s PAC is instigating vandalism and theft
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Amplify Alachua, the group behind the campaign for the Single-Member Districts Charter Amendment, has accused the NAACP of election violations for their role in disseminating signs that oppose the charter amendment, and a citizen has filed a complaint against Alachua County’s Future, a Political Action Committee (PAC) chaired by County Commission Candidate Ken Cornell, for encouraging their supporters to vandalize and remove signs in favor of the charter amendment.
Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
Bo Diddley Mural Comes to Downtown Gainesville: Curator Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle teams up with mural artist JEKS
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A mural of Bo Diddley is in progress on the side of Bosshardt Realty’s downtown office on 16 South Main in downtown Gainesville. The mural will feature two side profiles and two portraits of the late Bo Diddley, as well as his famous rectangular guitar. The mural project is curated by Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle and is being created by North Carolina-based mural artist JEKS. It is funded by State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture with support from Bosshardt Realty.
New voicemail implies that Bosshardt paid for GPD investigation of Drotos and Ryals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This morning, Ward Scott Files Podcast played audio of a voicemail in which Autumn Doughton of Bosshardt Realty explained to Gainesville Police Department Detective Ronny Pinkston that if GPD would re-submit a subpoena for information (presumably in the case against Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals, in which all charges have now been dropped), Bosshardt would pay the fee requested by the vendor.
Early Voting for the General Election Has Ended; Election Day is November 8
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The early voting period for the 2022 General Election ended today at 6 p.m. Voters can still return their vote-by-mail ballot tomorrow (November 7) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to the Secure Ballot Intake Station located at the Supervisor of Elections Office. On Election Day (November 8) the Secure Ballot Intake Station will be available only at the Supervisor of Elections Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Homeless man on drug offender probation arrested on warrant for attacking a car with a large branch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daryl Timothy Robinson, Jr., 33, was arrested yesterday morning on a warrant for attacking an occupied car with a large branch, causing about $3,000 of damage. Robinson is on drug offender probation and allegedly had marijuana in his pocket and cocaine in his shoe when he was arrested.
Nothing will change if you don’t vote
I’m as cynical as anyone, but one thing I know for sure is that your vote doesn’t count if you don’t vote. There’s lots of talk locally and nationally about “threats to democracy,” but the people in power clearly only want people on their team to vote. They can’t even allow campaign signs that challenge them.
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm ...
Update: No arrests made in Clay County Sheriff's Office 'Halloween Operation'
Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies will be monitoring and performing address checks on known sexual predators on Oct. 31.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office ran a Halloween Operation for sexual offenders and predators, checking that all laws were being obeyed.
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
43-year-old High Springs cold case reopened after body is identified
Although investigators finally have a name to go with the remains of a man found more than 40 years ago, they have plenty of questions about how Ralph Tufano’s body ended up in the woods near High Springs. In the winter of 1979, James Prince, a Florida Division of...
Man charged with repeatedly stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Nicholas Irmen, Jr., 57, was arrested early this morning and charged with five different instances of stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to Haven Hospice Attic just after midnight last night in response to a burglary in progress. Officers reportedly found Irmen on the property, inside the gate, which was closed and locked; Irmen had allegedly climbed over the fence and was searching through items in a storage area when officers made contact with him.
Circle K clerk arrested for stealing $1500
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miracle Lacoria Stephens, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing about $1500 from Circle K, her employer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a theft last night at the Circle K at 9303 NW 39th Avenue. The manager of the store reportedly told the deputy that managers had been investigating a cash discrepancy and that Stephens, an employee, had admitted to taking $270 that day; she then gave the money back. Stephens reportedly admitted in a written statement that she had stolen approximately $1500. Another manager reportedly told the deputy that the cash shortage had started on October 30.
Jail Booking Log, November 2
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff says
The Clay County Sheriff's Office released their weekly "Fugitive Friday."Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.
Teen arrested for stealing thousands of dollars with forged check
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested this morning and charged with simple battery, two counts of cashing a forged check, and two counts of scheming to defraud after allegedly cashing a forged check and attempting to cash a second check. Baker reportedly told a Gainesville...
Homeless man arrested for threatening others with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Robert Brian Puleo, Jr., 39, was arrested late last night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault after allegedly threatening two other people with a machete. Puleo allegedly approached one of the victims with a machete at about 10:15 p.m. last night while threatening to...
Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars on Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman crossed busy Southwest Archer Road against the light during rush hour Friday morning and died after being struck by two vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The FHP did not identify the pedestrian but said she walked into the eastbound lanes of Archer Road...
