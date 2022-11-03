GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miracle Lacoria Stephens, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing about $1500 from Circle K, her employer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a theft last night at the Circle K at 9303 NW 39th Avenue. The manager of the store reportedly told the deputy that managers had been investigating a cash discrepancy and that Stephens, an employee, had admitted to taking $270 that day; she then gave the money back. Stephens reportedly admitted in a written statement that she had stolen approximately $1500. Another manager reportedly told the deputy that the cash shortage had started on October 30.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO