Teen Arrested For Having Gun at Highland Springs High

Henrico County, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 11:58 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 500 block of N. Laburnum Avenue for the report of a firearm violation. During the investigation, it was determined that shots were fired into an occupied vehicle, but the victims did not sustain any injuries.

Henrico Police investigated the incident, and a teenage male suspect was identified. Detectives obtained petitions for the juvenile on November 1, 2022 for:

· Shooting into an occupied vehicle

· Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

· Possession of a firearm by a minor

Today, the juvenile was taken into custody at Highland Springs High School, and a firearm was recovered. Detectives have obtained additional petitions for:

· Possession of a firearm on school grounds

· Possession of a firearm by a minor

The juvenile was transported to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains in custody at the Juvenile Detention home.

There was no known active threat to anyone at the school. Henrico County Public School Officials and the Henrico County Police Division worked together to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Please take this time to ensure your firearms are accounted for and secure. Discuss the responsibilities and repercussions associated with possessing guns. Having these conversations today provides a safer community for everyone.