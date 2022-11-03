Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
City of El Paso hiring for lifeguards, offers $1K sign-on bonus, training
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting lifeguard training courses and lifeguard readiness program courses to prepare participants to receive certification and become lifeguards with the City of El Paso. The courses and program will be offered during the Fall/Winter...
El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
City of El Paso develops tool to help new and existing small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
Animal Services reopens Lower Valley adoption center as main center reaches capacity
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Animal Service Center has reopened the Mission Valley Adoption Center in the Lower Valley because the main center is at capacity. The Lower Valley center is located at 9068 Socorro Rd. There are currently more than 1,000 pets at...
Audi of El Paso Fashion Week returns with 20 store showcase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fashion week is back in the Borderland. Audi of El Paso Fashion Week is happening from Wednesday through Sunday. Laura Rayborn, Owner of Laura's Productions, said this event will be a fun night out. "With the pandemic, we didn't do a lot of fashion...
Investigation in progress after man confronts El Paso county judge, campaign manager
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said his campaign manager was pushed by a man outside of the Marty Robbins Recreation Center polling location on Friday. Samaniego said he and Campaign Manager Sammy Carrejo were walking in the parking lot when a man recording...
Ammonia leak sends 1 to hospital; prompts evacuations at EPCC, dairy supplier
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An ammonia leak that prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in the Lower Valley Monday night has stopped, according to El Paso Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rick Carson. Residents living near North Loop and Hawkins in the Lower Valley are still asked to shelter...
El Paso Water begins repairs on Resler Storm Drain; partial closures expected in area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water crews began repairs to the Resler Storm Drain on Monday. The drain is located on Resler Drive between Ramada Drive and Armistad Avenue. "This work will improve the resiliency and reliability of the stormwater system in the area," El Paso Water...
Voters will get to decide Canutillo ISD bond fate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Election day is just two days away and voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum. According to the school district, if the bond is approved, the money will help address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at campuses.
Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
Crash shuts down I-10 west 19B exit in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Interstate 10 west at downtown exit 19B is closed due to a crash Monday night, according to TxDOT. The exit ramp is closed, TxDOT added. One vehicle was involved and one person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, emergency fire dispatch said.
Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8
The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
Pedestrian walking on roadway killed in early morning crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian struck on on the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr early Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Eddie Santana of northeast El Paso. Santana was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox, police say. Behind...
The El Paso Police Department search for man who vandalized East side church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Security cameras caught a white male with a light complexion engraving permanent markings on the glass doors of St. Stephan's Church on the East side. The church which is located on 1700 George Dieter is estimated to have around $3,000 worth of damage. The...
1 person thrown from vehicle, hospitalized following crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was thrown from a vehicle and hospitalized with severe injuries following a crash on I-10 West at the Downtown exit. Investigators with the El Paso Police Department were called out to the scene, and the Downtown exit was closed to westbound traffic.
El Paso man causes six-vehicle crash in Hartley, County and killed in accident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Donald Diebel Jr. of El Paso, Texas was responsible for causing a 6-vehicle crash Friday morning. The six-car pileup happened on the US 54 in Hartley, County located 6 miles Southwest of Dalhart, Texas according to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Crash causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash is causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo Monday morning. The right two lanes are closed. Back up is to Chelsea. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the area is expected to clear up in two hours. It's unknown...
Man accused of shooting at family in west El Paso road rage incident sought
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting at a family during a road rage incident in west El Paso on Saturday. The incident happened at the intersection of Mesa Street and Crossroads around 7 p.m. Police officials said an SUV occupied by...
