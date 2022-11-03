ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

City of El Paso hiring for lifeguards, offers $1K sign-on bonus, training

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting lifeguard training courses and lifeguard readiness program courses to prepare participants to receive certification and become lifeguards with the City of El Paso. The courses and program will be offered during the Fall/Winter...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
EL PASO, TX
Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
Audi of El Paso Fashion Week returns with 20 store showcase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fashion week is back in the Borderland. Audi of El Paso Fashion Week is happening from Wednesday through Sunday. Laura Rayborn, Owner of Laura's Productions, said this event will be a fun night out. "With the pandemic, we didn't do a lot of fashion...
EL PASO, TX
Ammonia leak sends 1 to hospital; prompts evacuations at EPCC, dairy supplier

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An ammonia leak that prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in the Lower Valley Monday night has stopped, according to El Paso Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rick Carson. Residents living near North Loop and Hawkins in the Lower Valley are still asked to shelter...
EL PASO, TX
Voters will get to decide Canutillo ISD bond fate

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Election day is just two days away and voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum. According to the school district, if the bond is approved, the money will help address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at campuses.
CANUTILLO, TX
Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
EL PASO, TX
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
EL PASO, TX
Crash shuts down I-10 west 19B exit in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Interstate 10 west at downtown exit 19B is closed due to a crash Monday night, according to TxDOT. The exit ramp is closed, TxDOT added. One vehicle was involved and one person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, emergency fire dispatch said.
EL PASO, TX
Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8

The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
EL PASO, TX
Crash causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash is causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo Monday morning. The right two lanes are closed. Back up is to Chelsea. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the area is expected to clear up in two hours. It's unknown...
EL PASO, TX

