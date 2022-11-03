ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

LH city council nixes Housing Coalition scaled back Dickey School housing plan

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven City Council, on a 4-3 vote Monday night, effectively all but killed off a Clinton County Housing Coalition proposal to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street and convert it to housing units. The Coalition came before council with a revised proposal, 11 units of housing with 25 on-site parking spaces.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Pine Creek Township Police “Operation Christmas Program” signups start Nov. 4

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA -The Pine Creek Township Police Department will be accepting families for their “Operation Christmas” program, a help fund designed to provide Christmas gifts to families in need in the Avis Borough, Dunnstable Township, Wayne Township, and Pine Creek Township areas. Application forms can be...
AVIS, PA
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting incident

UNITYVILLE, PA – State police continue to investigate a mass shooting incident near the Lycoming – Columbia County line Saturday morning. Police from the Bloomsburg and Montoursville barracks responded to the call of a woman being shot. Troopers from Bloomsburg were first on the scene and said they...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Charles J. “Bud” Hallberg

Charles J. “Bud” Hallberg, 91, of Renovo, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Bucktail Medical Center, Renovo. He was born in Renovo on February 22, 1931 and was the son of the late Gustauv A. and Anna B. (Schell) Hallberg. He served his country proudly in the United...
RENOVO, PA
CM’s Wolfe with solid showing at state cross country meet

HERSHEY, PA – Central Mountain senior Abbey Wolfe competed at the 2022 PIAA AAA XC State Championships on Saturday in Hershey. Abbey finished 89th out of 233 girls in a time of 21:15.40. She improved her time from over one minute from last year’s state championships. Afterwards, Coach...
HERSHEY, PA
Strickland crowned champion; LH Men’s Wrestling opens season at Princeton Open

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Princeton Open, and six Bald Eagles placed, including one champion. Gable Strickland (Benton, Pa./Benton) topped the field at 133-pounds, behind a 4-0 day and a major decision victory over Hofstra’s Joe Sparracio, 11-2, in the championship bout.
PRINCETON, NJ
LHU:Volleyball closes 2022 regular season at East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven volleyball team (1-24, 1-13 PSAC East) finished off the regular season with a road match at East Stroudsburg University (14-13, 8-6 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action, which saw the Warriors defend their court, winning the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-10).
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
LH Football celebrates Senior Day against Shippensburg, falls 44-7

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team (1-9, 0-7 PSAC East) hosted Shippensburg University (4-6, 3-4 PSAC East) on Saturday afternoon in the Bald Eagles final home contest of 2022. The Raiders took the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest, 44-7. Prior to kickoff, the Bald Eagles honored the Senior Class of 2022: Austin Barber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown), Justin White (Philadelphia/Ben Franklin), Easton Turner (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge (Assumption)) and Thomas KaiKai (Philadelphia/Lenape).
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Nittany Lions overwhelm the Hoosiers, 45-14

BLOOMINGTON, IND – The No. 15/16/16 Penn State football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten), 45-14, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game featured a complementary effort on both sides of the ball with the offense racking up 483 total yards and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

